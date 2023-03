Dodge County was under a coating of snow on Wednesday only three days after the start of spring.

Beaver Dam residents woke up to about two inches of snow that fell overnight. The snow, while not as welcomed at the end of March as it was in December, is common this time of year.

“The Beaver Dam area got around 2.0" of snowfall last night,” National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson said. “We got exactly 2.0 inches from the Beaver Dam WWTP and there were some local reports from the public that ranged from 1.9" to 2.1".”

Snowfall is expected to return across southern Wisconsin on Saturday. Patterson said that there is increasing confidence in snowfall totals between 3 and 6 inches.

“Locally heavier amounts may be possible,” Patterson said. “Snowfall is expected to accumulate between midnight and noon Saturday.”

Spring snowfalls are common in southern Wisconsin, Patterson said.

“It’s not uncommon to see snow into April. Looking at our two Climate sites (Milwaukee and Madison) the average last inch of snowfall is March 22nd for Milwaukee and March 31st for Madison,” Patterson said. “With the average last trace of snowfall for both of those sites being mid to late April.”

These average days are calculated through the period of record, which is from now until 1877 for Milwaukee and until 1884 for Madison, Patterson said.

