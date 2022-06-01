Watch Now: Spooky encounters shared at DCHS ghost story festival

Hair-raising, harrowing moments experienced at the Dodge County Historical Society will be shared Friday night with those looking for a thrill.

DCHS, located at 105 Park Ave. in Beaver Dam, is hosting a ghost story festival in its backyard next to the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce.

Built in 1891 as the Williams Free Library, the sandstone, Romanesque-style building of the Dodge County Historical Society serves as a fittingly spooky backdrop as professional storytellers from Old World Wisconsin, along with Kathy Barnett of Beaver Dam, disclose some real-life ghost tales.

The idea for a ghost festival originated with DCHS President Patrick Lutz. He and his wife, Diane, contacted their friend about writing a story for the festival based on the unexpected happenings at the museum.

Nationally known, award-winning playwright Laurie Brooks suggested she author a play, instead.

If you go What: Ghost Story Festival and premiere of the play “In the Museum: A Ghost Story.” Where: Dodge County Historical Society, 105 Park Ave., Beaver Dam When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 Cost: Free

Diane Lutz first connected with the playwright years ago while attending New York University. The retired Beaver Dam High School educator has directed many of Brooks’ works over time.

Lutz said she’s honored to direct the premiere of “In the Museum: A Ghost Story.”

The one-act play runs about 45 minutes and is performed by veteran stage actors from Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre. Cast members include: Paul McMillan, Jim McMillan, Jena Berg, Laurel Goetsch, Lee McMillan, Dan Nugent, Bryce Muenchow, Roberta Marck and Barb Vockroth.

“It’s a humorous piece, but it’s got a really touching message to it,” said Lutz. “It’s about people who have unsaid thoughts and regrets.”

Brooks, who resides in Arizona, will attend the performance Friday. She provided the following synopsis of her play:

“In the world of ghosts, two brothers, Arlo and Gregory, diligently apply Kindness Therapy to help others let go of wrongs and unresolved mistakes from their lives. But Arlo struggles with a desperate need of his own, to reach into the land of the living to correct a painful past.

As Arlo struggles, the brothers help William, who cannot forget the Civil War, and Hattie, the cranky librarian who cannot find her kindness. When the Baddies arrive, madly chasing Tiny, a large dog they plan to gobble up for dinner, Arlo and Gregory save Tiny, bringing a touch of magic into their lives. Heartwarming, funny and surprising, this ghost story takes us on a journey of miracles that may or may not be real.”

Lutz said characters in the play are based upon historical figures from Beaver Dam. Hattie Doolittle, a librarian who lived on site at the Williams Free Library for 47 years in the early days of the 20th century, is represented in the piece, as is Civil War veteran William Coxshall who served as an executioner for a Lincoln assassination conspirator.

DCHS Curator Kurt Sampson said he and others have experienced paranormal activity at the museum “forever,” usually in the evening hours.

“Sometimes I get this feeling at night here that is hard to describe. I’ve been by myself and gotten creeped out and just had to leave. If it ever happens to you, you never forget it. I’ve very distinctly heard a woman’s voice more than once,” he said.

Sampson relayed that former curator Mary Beth Jacobsen said on a couple occasions she saw an apparition of a woman in Victorian period wear and suspected it was Doolittle.

A ghost-hunting team from Western Wisconsin Paranormal Investigations has investigated the museum twice in the past two years and plans to come again. Their findings of pulsating orbs, voice phenomenon and more can be viewed at wwiscpi.com.

Lutz said she’s always been interested in the unusual encounters at the museum.

“The cool thing about this play is that it incorporates all the things that have happened to people who work here and spend time here,” she said.

The cast has felt their spines tingle a bit while rehearsing inside the building, as well.

“During rehearsal one night we all heard a bang up on the balcony and they all stopped immediately. Patrick went up there and could find nothing disturbed.”

All ages are invited to the free event, which begins at 7:30 p.m. The ghost story festival will move to The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., in case of inclement weather.

