Watch Now: Sunny skies and smiles a-plenty at Best Dam Fest 2022

Best Dam Fest 2022 brought thousands of people to downtown Beaver Dam and its surrounding parks over the weekend.

The three-day summer event, originally known as Lake Days, is in its 27th year. Following its cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was revitalized and renamed last year to incorporate more parts of the city.

Giggles and screams could be heard coming from the carnival rides and Midway located near the Watermark, kicking off the fun-filled weekend. A teen dance took place Friday night, and various establishments hosted live music for their patrons.

Community Development Manager Mary Vogl-Rauscher said tried and true favorites such as the Must-Skis’ learn-to-ski clinic and water ski show, the petting zoo, pontoon rides, cardboard boat regatta and spectacular fireworks show all returned to Tahoe Park. New at the park this year was a Eurobungy trampoline that people of all ages waited in line on which to bounce, twist and flip.

A fishing tournament got underway early Saturday morning at Waterworks Park and a corn hole tournament was held at Thirsty Beaver.

Big crowds filled the green space in the 100 block of Front Street on Saturday to hear live music from various artists, starting with an appearance from members of the UW Marching Band and with acts continuing late into the evening.

Food truck vendors, the farmers’ market, a scavenger hunt, boozy brunch walk, face painting, a balloon artist and more could all be found throughout the festival.

Adults who wished to drink alcoholic beverages within the barricades downtown or inside the boundaries of Tahoe Park were required to purchase a wristband. Vogl-Rauscher said sales of the wristbands help to keep the festival going from year to year. Proceeds cover both the insurance and marketing of the event.

Committee organizer Michelle Lesher said the approximate cost to put on the annual festival sits right around $60,000. Most of the activities offered to attendees are free due to financial donations from individuals, corporations and organizations throughout the community. Major supporters of this year’s Best Dam Fest include the City of Beaver Dam, Stormy’s Music Venue, Neuman Pools and American Bank.

To run a successful event, Best Dam Fest relies on sponsors and partnerships from community members to help with setup and takedown tasks. Partners include the City of Beaver Dam, Stormy’s, Thirsty Beaver, Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association, Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce and the Must-Skis.

“We couldn’t do any of this without our incredible volunteers who make this event run smoothly for our guests,” said Vogl-Rauscher. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The 51st annual Day in the Park Craft Fair, hosted by the Beaver Dam Women’s Affiliate, capped off the weekend at Swan City Park.

Mayor Becky Glewen said the attendance during the festival was fantastic and she credited the Best Dam Fest committee for putting in countless hours of planning.

“It seems like there’s something for everyone and the weather is the best,” she said.