Watch Now: Weninger chosen as 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair

Ambitious, enthusiastic and outgoing are some of the attributes the Dodge County Fair Association looks for when selecting an individual as Fairest of the Fair, and they found all those traits and more in Leah Weninger of Rubicon.

Alexis Luedtke, the 2021 representative, named Weninger the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair during the annual fair press banquet held Monday night at Bayside Supper Club in Beaver Dam.

Following a round of interviews, live radio commercials and impromptu questions, a panel of three judges made up of Tom Murphy of Watertown, Tracy Propst of Beaver Dam and Kelly Brusveen of Hustisford chose Weninger for the honor from a slate of six contestants.

Other young women vying for the title included: Jaime Anderson of Burnett, Kelley Braun of Beaver Dam, Morgan Kjornes of Juneau, Natalie Siedschlag and Michelle Stangler, both of Watertown.

Weninger earned an associate degree from Fox Valley Technical College in agribusiness science and technology. In her spare time, she enjoys making social media content about her life as a farmer in Iron Ridge, where she manages a dairy herd and does field work. She said her future plans involve opening her own farm camp to educate youth on where their food comes from.

Luedtke took a few moments to reflect on her reign before announcing the latest winner. She said one of the contestants asked her about her favorite part of being Fairest of the Fair.

“After much thought, my overall answer was just talking to everyone, especially exhibitors and hearing their stories, their passions and their goals,” she said.

She drew laughter from the crowd when she noted that winning the cream puff eating competition was also near the top of her list of favorite memories.

Upon receiving a crown, sash and a bouquet of flowers, the newest Fairest of the Fair expressed gratitude to the Fair Board and her fellow contestants and said she appreciates the opportunity to promote the fair this year.

The 2022 Fairest of the Fair represents the Dodge County Fair Association as the hostess of the Dodge County Fair, and participates in media and promotion events for the fair.

Weninger will conduct radio interviews, emcee main stage and 4-H events and assist in the planning of the next Fairest of the Fair contest. She also has the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Wisconsin Fairest of Fairs contest at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Annual Convention.

The 2022 Dodge County Fair kicks off Aug. 17 and runs through Aug. 21.