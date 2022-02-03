Watch Now: Wisconsin wildlife images on exhibit in Beaver Dam

Deer, Canada geese, beavers, opossum and herons are among the many animals gracing the walls of the Dodge County Center for the Arts in its latest exhibit.

The collaborative “Wisconsin Wildlife” show features a vast selection of work from area photographers, most of whom are new contributors to the art center.

DCCA gallery coordinator Kayla Ramirez said she came upon the idea for the exhibit after joining the Facebook group Wisconsin Wildlife Photography, which has more than 20,000 members.

The social media group describes itself as one designed to showcase both seasoned and fresh photographers, the wonderful wildlife they capture, and the stories they have to go with their images.

“I joined it just to see all the beautiful pictures, but then I couldn’t shake the thought of ‘Wow, we really need to show these photos to people,’” she said.

She reached out to the group to gauge interest and found artists who said “yes” immediately to having their work exhibited.

“We have over 90 photographs from a dozen photographers on display. It’s really exciting and neat to see the differences in technique and choice of subjects,” she said.

Gallery attendees may recognize the locations in the photographs from around the state, with some calling attention to the birds that live in the Horicon Marsh.

Works vary in size from 5x7 prints to four-foot canvases. All of the photographs are for sale, with prices starting around $20. One of the artists has made children’s books using her images.

Nature and wildlife photographers whose art is highlighted in the exhibit include: Brian Wolf, Frank Mittelstadt, Nick Weston, Danielle Weston, Melissa Webb, Kathy Stoltz, Andy Raupp, Christopher Namowitz, Linda Westley, Michael Vanevenhoven, Noah Christian and Michael Lena.

An opening reception for the “Wisconsin Wildlife” exhibit will be held Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam. The public is invited to stop in for refreshments and meet some of the local artists.

The exhibit is free to attend and runs throughout the month of February during DCCA’s regular open hours, Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information, go to dodgecountyarts.com.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.