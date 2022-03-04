Watertown man faces elder abuse charges after his wife is injured

JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Watertown man faces felony charges for injuries his wife received after she alleged he physically abused her.

Dennis Saxby made his initial appearance in court on Friday charged with felony counts of physical abuse of an elder person-intentionally causing bodily harm and substantial battery. In addition, he face misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct. All the counts have domestic abuse enhancers. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Saxby appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Saxby was placed on a $500 cash with conditions that he shall not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim or victim’s residence, but he may go one time with a uniformed officer to retrieve his personal belongings. He must maintain absolutely sobriety and may not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages.

According to the criminal complaint, the 65-year-old wife of Saxby arrived at Watertown Memorial Hospital on Thursday at 2:45 a.m. with multiple bruises on her body and skin missing from her head. She reported her husband had assaulted her at their town of Lebanon home. The woman told a deputy that her husband was intoxicated when he came home and was upset at her for calling him when he came home. He began calling her names and telling her that he no longer loved her. The woman said Saxby kept hitting her in the face. She said she waited for Saxby to fall asleep before going for help. The couple got married in 2005.

The woman ended up having a broken nose and bruised hand.

Saxby allegedly originally denied anything happening but later admitted there was a small altercation. According to the criminal complaint, Saxby said he had snapped because she had pushed him emotionally.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled on March 17.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

