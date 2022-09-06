Watertown man faces felony charge following altercation at bar on Labor Day

JUNEAU — A 37-year-old Watertown man made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday after being charged in an incident in which he allegedly head-butted another bar patron after being asked to move.

Mark Groh Jr. faces a felony count of substantial battery. He could face up to 1½ years in prison and 2 years of extended supervision if convicted.

Groh appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Tuesday and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond with the conditions that he have no direct or indirect contact or communications with the victim or the victim’s residence, maintain absolute sobriety and not go on the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint:

The bartender at Route 67 Saloon in Ashippun reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday that a man came into the tavern and head-butted another man before leaving and traveling south on Highway 67. The suspect, who was later identified as Groh, had been sitting next to the victim at the bar. The victim had asked Groh to move down a little when the fight occurred. Groh left his sunglasses and drink behind at the bar when he left.

The victim said he wasn’t sure what started the fight but Groh had attacked him. He had disengaged from the fight when Groh struck him in the face and broke his glasses. The victim also had a cut to his nose and said one of his lower teeth was chipped. He was seen by paramedics but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Deputies were told that the bar received a call from an “angry man” asking for the victim’s first name. The number was Groh's. Police went to his home in Watertown but he was not home. He did call police later that day and admitted to being in the fight. He said he was the victim and was just defending himself.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 13.