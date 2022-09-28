Watertown man found guilty of battery

JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Watertown man will serve time in jail for misdemeanor battery for abusing his soon-to-be-former wife.

Dennis Saxby entered a no contest plea to three misdemeanor counts of battery and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. A felony physical abuse charge was dismissed but read into the record.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger accepted Saxby’s plea and withheld sentencing and placed Saxby on probation for 48 months. As conditions of his probation, he must serve 120 days in jail, maintain absolute sobriety, and not enter any establishment whose primary business involves the sale of alcohol. In addition, he must undergo assessments for AODA and domestic violence and anger management along with follow-through.

According to the criminal complaint:

The 65-year-old wife of Saxby arrived at Watertown Memorial Hospital on March 3 at 2:45 a.m. with multiple bruises on her body and skin missing from her head. She reported her husband had assaulted her at their town of Lebanon home.

The woman told a deputy that her husband was intoxicated when he came home and was upset at her for calling him when he came home. He began calling her names and telling her that he no longer loved her. The woman said Saxby kept hitting her in the face. She said she waited for Saxby to fall asleep before going for help. The woman had a broken nose and bruised hand.

Saxby allegedly originally denied anything happening but later admitted there was a small altercation. According to the criminal complaint, Saxby said he had snapped because his wife had “pushed him emotionally.”

The couple were married in 2005. Saxby’s wife has since filed for divorce.