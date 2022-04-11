 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watertown man found guilty of possession of child pornography

JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Watertown man was found guilty on Monday of possession of child pornography after images of teenage girls were found on his electronic devices.

Jared Osborn could face up to 15 years in prison and a 10 year extended supervision after entering into a plea agreement during an appearance Monday before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger. He was found guilty of the one felony charge, while seven additional counts were dismissed but read into the record.

Jared Osborn

Osborn

According to the criminal complaint:

Watertown police began reviewing a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on July 19 after two Google accounts were used to upload illegal images that month.

The Google accounts led law enforcement to Osborn, and he was brought in for questioning. Osborn admitted to being the person who possesses the Google email addresses. Osborn allegedly said he had been struggling with pornography since he was around 14 years old, and he came across child pornography about five years ago. He said he targeted pornography with children between the ages of 14 to 18.

Osborn's bond was revoked, and he was taken into custody at Dodge County Jail. A sentencing hearing is scheduled on April 27.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

