Watertown man placed on probation for possession of child pornography

JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Watertown man was placed on probation on Tuesday for possession of child pornography.

Mitchell Roeglin was found guilty of one count of possession of child pornography by a person under the age of 18 in November. Roeglin was 17 when police spoke to him.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries withheld sentencing and placed Roeglin on three years of probation with the conditions that he serve 60 days of conditional jail time (40 days served and 20 days imposed and stayed), undergo a sex offender assessment and any other treatment deemed necessary. He must pay supervision fees, court costs, and $2,500 for the images. He must undergo random urinalysis. He may not have contact with anyone under the age of 18, with the exception of incidental contact at school and friends of siblings which may be in the family home. He must comply with the sex offender registry. He may not have computer or internet access without probation agent approval. School computer for use in college is approved.

According to the criminal complaint, a search warrant was executed on Roeglin’s home in November after Dodge County Law Enforcement received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in July of 2019. The report identified images suspected to be child pornography that were from a Universal Resource Locator that led them back to Roeglin.

Roeglin’s room was searched and electronics were taken from it. According to the criminal complaint, he was at the home. Roeglin allegedly admitted to exchanging inappropriate images on Tumblr. Roeglin gave the officers a Samsung tablet that was in his room that he had used to write a blog post that Roeglin said he was unable to delete so he just reset the tablet.

Roeglin said he had looked at adult pornography, but people had sent him child pornography as well, according to the criminal complaint. He said he deleted the images because he wanted everything to be over. He said he wasn’t sexually attracted to children.

According to the complaint, Roeglin said he posed as his girlfriend and sent out photos of her while online.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.