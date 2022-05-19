Watertown man sentenced to prison for causing mental harm to child

JUNEAU — A 45-year-old Watertown man was sentenced Thursday to 7½ years in prison for causing mental harm to a child stemming from an assault of a then-6-year-old girl.

Gregory L. Howell appeared in the courtroom of Judge Brian Pfitzinger, who also found Howell guilty of the charge in March. Howell also must serve five years on extended supervision after prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years after he is released.

According to the criminal complaint:

The family was staying with Howell in a motel room in Watertown. On Dec. 8, 2018, the girl was doing errands with her mother and preferred to stay with Howell watching television when her mother went to the store.

The girl later went to her grandmother’s house to spend the night. According to the complaint, the grandmother noticed blood in the girl’s underwear and the girl told her that Howell had been touching her. The girl was taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center and Watertown Police met them there.

The girl told a social worker during an interview that Howell had assaulted her eight times since she was 5. She said he assaulted her while her mother was sleeping. The mother said that she started seeing Howell in March of that year.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.