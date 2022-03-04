Watertown man sentenced to prison for domestic abuse incident

JUNEAU – A 29-year-old Watertown man was sentence on Friday to serve a year and a half in prison for a domestic abuse incident in November.

Jesse Lafferty appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries on Friday. Lafferty pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with modifiers of use of a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse. De Vries also placed Lafferty on three years of an extended sentence. Lafferty may not have contact or communication with the victim unless his probation officer and the victims agree.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release attempting to locate a woman and Lafferty on the morning of Nov. 7 and both were located unharmed a few hours later. There were concerns for the woman’s welfare following a domestic incident that occurred around 1 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman contacted dispatch on Nov. 7 at 1 a.m. after being at the residence of another woman who was attempting to move out. Lafferty allegedly had pulled a knife out of a sink and said he was going to kill his girlfriend.

According to the complaint, Lafferty used the woman as a shield and made stabbing motions at another person with a knife.

The people who were in the home went outside uninjured and waited for law enforcement.

