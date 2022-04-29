 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watertown man sentenced to three years in prison for possession of child pornography

JUNEAU — A 31-year-old Watertown man was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for charges of child pornography.

Jared Osborn was found guilty on April 11 of possession of child pornography after images of teenage girls were found on his electronic devices.

Osborn appeared Wednesday before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger. Osborn will serve three years of extended supervision following his prison sentence.

According to the criminal complaint:

Watertown police began reviewing a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on July 19 after two Google accounts were used to upload illegal images that month.

The Google accounts led law enforcement to Osborn, and he was brought in for questioning. Osborn admitted to being the person who possesses the Google email addresses.

Osborn allegedly said he had been struggling with pornography since he was around 14 years old, and he came across child pornography about five years ago.

He said he targeted pornography with children between the ages of 14 to 18.

Jared Osborn

Osborn

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, Contributed

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

