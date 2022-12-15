Waupun allowed to buy local: City approves changes to purchasing policy

WAUPUN — It all began with a truck.

A Waupun dealership could not compete with a price offered in Oconomowoc, based on that larger dealership’s volume of sales.

Mayor Rohn Bishop protested in November, indicating that local businesses support community activities and organizations with tens of thousands of dollars in donations and sponsorships.

Regarding the idea of choosing the lowest bid in all cases, Bishop said, “I like saving taxpayers’ money. I just don’t like not buying locally.”

Alderman Dan Siebers added, “We’re all in favor of buying local, whenever it makes sense.”

On Tuesday night the city changed its policy. It now allows the City of Waupun to give local preference to dealers in Dodge and Fond du Lac counties, provided they are within 1% of competing vendors.

“Mostly it’s going to affect capital equipment purchases,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “Professional (engineering and design) services will always be based on what the best fit is for the city. Will the price be a factor? Sure. It’s a factor with everything. With a piece of equipment the price is going to rule, but if we can get local providers within that 1% we would prefer to spend our money locally while still being prudent with taxpayer monies.”

All purchases could be impacted. They, and their overseeing bodies, are as follows:

Level #1—Less than $2,500 – Finance Director or designee(s)

Level #2—$2,500 – $9,999 – Oversight Committee

Level #3—$10,000—$24,999 – Oversight Committee and Committee of the Whole

Level #4—$25,000 & Up – Oversight Committee, Committee of the Whole and Common Council.

The state’s standard bidding process will still apply, especially to everything over $100,000.

According to proposed revisions to the purchase policy, “The intent of this document is to provide purchasing, budgeting, and accounting guidance for accountability, consistency and standards of operational procedures and processes for all financial transactions. The Finance Department shall assist where further clarification is needed.”

Approval was unanimous.

The truck that started it all will be purchased from the original dealer. The local one, Homan Automotive, cannot get hold of a truck in the required timeline due to supply chain challenges. Total cost is $48,282. The vote to approve the purchase was 4-1 with Alderman Will Langford voting no.

A certified survey map was approved for a property development on the city’s north side. The city’s Plan Commission, and the council itself, had concerns that the development would impede future development by not allowing streets to connect and blocking future growth.

The area lies within the city’s extra-territorial zoning jurisdiction. A revised plan was presented by land developer Frank VanBever showing that future streets and land sales will make sense. The map was approved with a unanimous vote.

For 2023, the Fond du Lac County Board has voted to distribute a portion of the .5% sales tax proceeds to communities across the county. Waupun’s allocation is $30,819. Staff is recommending use of the funds to support wage costs of the Economic Development Director. The proposal was approved unanimously.

Waupun will hear requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from area nonprofits on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, and on Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Waupun Senior Center. Although many groups have already made their appeal, it was deemed wise to alert other causes to the possibility of obtaining a share of the city’s allocated $1.17 million. Schlieve warned that the city has already identified $11 million in capital projects that need to be addressed, and that ARPA funds could be a source.

A $45 administrative fee will be added to all building permits with Grand Valley Inspection Services, the contracted provider. Approval was unanimous, with the fee to be received by the city to cover costs of enforcement.

An ordinance was also approved to prevent the long-term use of shipping containers (or PODS), such as those provided by moving and storage companies. Some have been in place for over a year. With unanimous approval the ordinance restricts residential placement to no more than 90 days. The ordinance does not apply to commercial or industrial properties.