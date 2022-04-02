Waupun anticipates large training exercise for area emergency personnel

WAUPUN — It would be misleading to say that Waupun is looking forward to an emergency, but many are eager to join the Integrated Emergency Management Course (IEMC) scheduled for April 25 through April 28.

The event will give emergency personnel a chance to enact a crisis as a dry run to something that all hope will never happen.

Joe Meagher, deputy director of Emergency Management, indicated that the upcoming enactment has its roots in a course that was being planned in Emmetsburg, Maryland. COVID-19 led to cancellation, although it was hoped it could be rescheduled at some point in the future.

Emergency Management Director Amy Haase suggested bringing trainers to Dodge County, which is what was eventually pursued.

After an application was submitted to FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency), a grant to bring trainers to Waupun was approved. Attending the training sessions will be up to 100 area police, fire and sheriff’s department personnel; State Patrol officers, emergency medical responders; hospitals, doctors and nurses; railroad officials; corrections personnel; county department staff; officials from city, state and national agencies; volunteers and actors. Starting Monday, April 25, they will be engaged in training, preparing for a simulated event on Thursday, April 28.

Both Fond du Lac County and Dodge County personnel will participate.

“It’s a multi-year process that scales up to an eventual exercise,” said Meagher. “We started with a tabletop exercise with the City of Waupun. We moved up to what they call a ‘functional,’ which is a higher level plan where we get out into the community and decide where equipment and resources should go. That gave us some qualifiers to apply for a grant to the federal government and through FEMA to receive funding.”

He added, “Our facilities and the fact that we have done this before gave us the upper hand in the grant application process. It’s an awesome opportunity for us to work with all the partners. We were able to open it up to more participants because it’s local.”

Grant funding is limited to a dozen select communities, and in this case will cover the cost of bringing trainers to Waupun and other incidental expenses. Local participants will pay for their own meals and will commute daily to the exercises. Those traveling from a distance will stay in available accommodations.

“It’s going to be a busy four days that’s for sure,” said Waupun Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director BJ DeMaa.

Waupun has routinely held training events involving car accidents, material spills and other situations. Although an emergency scenario has been planned, it will be treated as a surprise.

“Other than those who planned it, nobody else will know what the situation is until the day,” DeMaa said. “If I would provide a glimpse of what it’s going to be like I’d say it’s going to be an event that will have a significant impact on a lot of the city.”

Area residents are urged to stay clear of emergency personnel so training can take place unimpeded, although a certain amount of attention is undoubtedly part of the experience.

Concerning the benefits of the exercise DeMaa said, “The IEMS courses provide an opportunity for local, county, state and federal partners to really work together, collaborate and train. We’ll all be playing from the same sheet of music. It’s really trying to streamline the process and to understand individual roles and responsibilities. That way when you do have these large events it’s not the first time folks are coming together.”

He added, “In an ideal world the event that you plan for never comes to fruition. It’s all about preparedness.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.