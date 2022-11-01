Waupun approves budget options: Final outcome depends on Oct. 8 referendum

WAUPUN – The Waupun Area School District approved two tax levies Monday night, with the final outcome depending on the Nov. 8 election outcome. The election will determine whether the district can exceed the state’s revenue limits by $980,000 annually for three years.

“If approved, the funds would go towards maintaining current programming and operations,” said Waupun District Administrator Steven Hill. “This is amid rising costs, stagnant state aid and stagnant enrollment. As we looked at our budget process for this year we realized that we just are not going to be able to make the budgetary needs to meet the high expectations we have for our district and what our community expects from their school system.”

On Monday Waupun School Board President Steve Chene compared the school district to a ship.

The SS Waupun is stout, but we’re taking on water. We’re a good ship, we have an excellent crew (administration, teachers and support staff), so from the captain down to the cabin mate we’ve got good people. We’ve got good facilities. We have excellent, conservative fiscal management. We serve our students well. I’m intensely proud of the work we do.”

Superintendent Steve Hill said, “I’m extremely proud of the progress that the Waupun Area School District continues to make, and the largest thing in front of us now is the Nov. 8 election. We need approval so we can maintain our small class sizes in the elementary school. We need to maintain our buildings the best way that we can. We have beautiful facilities but the junior/senior high school is now 20 years old. We have roofing projects that we need to put on hold to maintain our fund balance (reserve). We want to keep this as a destination district. I’m fearful if the referendum doesn’t pass what will have to go.”

He indicated that the district is shorted about $2 million every year for special education students and other necessary increases such as teacher salaries.

“We have challenges, but I’m filled with pride when I go around in the buildings and see all of the great work that everyone is doing,” Hill said. “The school district is really wonderful for the opportunities it provides to members of the community and we want to keep that moving forward.”

Finance director Carrie Hintze explained the budget cap, a limiting factor when it comes to meeting rising costs.

“The revenue limit worksheet looks at our average number of students, which is multiplied by a base number ($10,000 per student) to give you a total revenue cap. Then there might be extra exemptions or unusual things added in, like say voucher program payments. That all builds the total – the cap – of what you can have.”

The total district expense budget for 2022-’23 stands at $29.7 million, up about $2.1 million from the previous year.

Debt service stood at $3.07 million in 2022. The debt service will be about $13,000 more ($3.08 million) in 2023. It will remain fairly steady through 2038, with non-referendum fund borrowing paid off in 2027.

If the referendum passes the tax levy for the 2022-’23 school year is set at $6.4 million for the general fund, $528,000 for the non-referendum debt service fund, $2.6 million for the referendum debt service fund and $450,000 for the community service fund for a combined fund total levy of $9.9 million.

If the referendum fails the tax levy for the 2022-’23 school year will be set at $5.4 million for the general fund, $528,000 for the non-referendum debt fund, $2.6 million for the referendum debt service fund and $450,000 for the community service fun for a combined fund total levy of $8.9 million.

The levy rate will be $7.16 per thousand dollars of assessed value if the referendum passes. If it fails the levy rate will be $6.45 per thousand dollars of assessed value. Last year the tax levy rate was $7.63 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, down 93 cents from the 2020/2021 mill rate of $8.56.