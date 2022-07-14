Waupun assists in large drug bust: Interstate drug trafficker apprehended

WAUPUN -- As the result of an ongoing investigation, during the week of July 4, investigators and deputies with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM), Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, an out-of-state subject in possession of quantities of illegal controlled substances was arrested.

The investigation was a joint effort between LWAM, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office who worked collaboratively on the investigation which resulted in the arrest.

During the investigation, investigators intercepted a subject who was traveling to Wisconsin from out of state. K-9 units from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 151 at Highway 49. The stop ultimately resulted in the seizure of approximately 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana, three-fourths of a pound of high potency THC wax, more than seven pounds of THC edibles, and quantities of suspected heroin, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, ketamine and oxycodone.

“It was a huge bust and there were a lot of different players that were involved including our department,” said Waupun Police Chief Scott Louden.

According to a press release dated July 12, more than $21,000 in U.S. currency was found along with a loaded 9mm handgun. The vehicle was also seized, and the subject arrested on charges relating to possession and distribution of illegal controlled substances as well as a weapons violation.

“Drug dealers with loaded weapons present a serious danger to public safety,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the law enforcement officers who were part of the collaborative investigation that led to this arrest and the recovery of several types of drugs and a loaded weapon.”

“The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office continues to keep the enforcement of drug related crimes a top priority,” said Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt. “Time and time again our deputies witness the devastating effects of drug distribution and use in our community, and the associated crimes that often time come with the drug trade. This sizable seizure of a large variety of illegal drugs, combined with a firearm and significant quantity of cash, is the result of the hard work of our deputies and other officers from around the area who work in partnership with LWAM each day. We will continue our work to intercept these illegal drug transports and hold accountable those who distribute these illegal items here.”

“One of the key elements to fight our overdose and addiction issues are the arrest and conviction of drug dealers,” said Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz. “We all know someone who has been impacted by this affliction. We will continue to work together to address this issue.”

LWAM is a multijurisdictional task force comprised of investigators from participating law enforcement agencies within Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac and Calumet counties. LWAM’s mission is the investigation and enforcement of both state and federal drug trafficking laws with the goal of preventing the flow of illegal and dangerous drugs into the communities within these counties as well as holding offenders who chose to distribute dangerous drugs within these communities accountable for their criminal activities.

No further information can be released at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.