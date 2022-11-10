Waupun city budget approved with warning: Funding not sustainable in future years

WAUPUN – City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve was consistent in her ongoing message as she presented the 2023 budget to the Waupun Common Council on Wednesday night.

“The budget is balanced for 2023, but given the challenges we face in the future the solutions used in this year’s budget are not sustainable,” said Schlieve.

The budget as approved stands at $15.4 million. The tax levy needed to balance expenditures and revenues is $3.6 million.

City staff met to make drastic cuts to expenditures to maintain an affordable levy. Overall, the tax levy increased $100,000, or 2.9% over 2022. The tax rate for Dodge County will stand at $6.20 per thousand dollars of assessed valuation, down nearly 23% from $8.06 in 2022. In Fond du Lac County the rate will stand at $6.31, also down nearly 23% from $8.14 in 2022.

Home valuations have increased; however, with the average home in Dodge County up 38% (from $115,340 in 2021 to $159,620 in 2022). In Fond du Lac County home values rose 37% (from $142,958 in 2021 to $195,953 in 2022).

Overall the mill rate will drop $1.85 per thousand dollars of assessed valuation in Dodge County (up $62 or 6.7% for the average home). The mill rate will drop $1.83 per thousand dollars (up $73 or 6.3% for the average home) in Fond du Lac County.

Schlieve warned during the presentation, “Inflation paired with lagging revenue will challenge the city’s ability to maintain essential services as costs continue to rise at unprecedented rates and revenues remain constrained. Housing, a primary driver of the city’s growth, is expected to slow, which will result in lower net new construction, resulting in little movement in the city’s levy limit and an inability to raise revenues to the level needed to keep pace with escalating costs. Slower housing growth will make it difficult over the long term to ensure adequate levels of affordable housing needed to ensure a strong workforce essential for economic growth.”

She added, “Shifts from capital to operating budgets provide a one-time fix, but if allowed to persist will result in debt dependence to fund projects and equipment. The 2020 demographic data (U.S. Census) shows we are decreasing in population (prison population), becoming more diverse, and aging. Each of these factors will place new/different demands on essential service delivery. Ongoing unfunded mandates will place additional strain on city finances and alternative revenues to support needed capital should be considered."

Mayor Rohn Bishop in his message to taxpayers stated, “I’m certain I don’t have to point out that regardless of where you go you see now hiring signs and are likely experiencing service and/or hour reductions at business due to lack of staffing. Factors such as lack of available/affordable childcare, transit and housing must be addressed to help overcome this issue. On all fronts this list of issues are national issues that we will need to try to influence at our local level to remain strong."

He continued, “To attract new residents and the workforce needed to support our economy, we need to continue to invest in our schools, housing and other quality-of-life assets and amenities that make our community an attractive place to live, work and play. As we look to confront challenges, it is important to understand the fiscal condition of the city. Costs are rising at a much faster pace than revenues. As a community, we will need to work together to identify priorities that shape what essential services look like in the future.”

He threatened to veto the budget if a contract to purchase a city truck was included. A total of $48,000 was approved for the truck to replace a 1999 model. Ewald Automotive of Oconomowoc submitted a bid $1,899 lower than Homan Auto in Waupun. Homan Auto is a large contributor to local events and charities.

As it now stands the city must take the low bid wherever it may come from.

“I want to draw a line in the sand,” said Bishop. “I think we should buy locally as often as possible as a sign of support for the people and businesses that support the community.”

A compromise was reached whereby the city will review its policy and decide if it can be changed to reflect that concern. The purchase must be approved by a Dec. 16 order date if the low bid is to stand.

Other council actions

The council also modified its All-Terrain/Utility Transport Vehicle ordinance to ban their use between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. The change was made from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to answer citizen requests.

Ordinances were introduced to ban the feeding of feral cats, and to install a stop sign at the corner of Sommerville and Rounsville streets. Those issues will be decided at a future meeting.