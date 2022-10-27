Waupun considers ATV/UTV hours: Council may expand operation limit

WAUPUN — The Waupun City Council is considering expanding night hours of ATV/UTV operation.

An ordinance allowing use of All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and Utility Task Vehicles (UTV) on city streets and city property was approved nearly three years ago. Few incidents of misconduct reaching police officers’ attention have been logged.

In March of this year, Police Chief Scott Louden reported, “Surprisingly we have not had any issues regarding ATVs and UTVs. There have been very limited contacts and very limited complaints.”

Waupun’s ordinance includes rules for general operation, hours of use (from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.), speed limits (from 25 mph were designated to a high of no more than 35 mph) and absolute prohibition of carrying open intoxicants. ATVs must be equipped with headlights and brake lights. Drivers must be 16 or older and are required to carry a card indicating that they have received safety training (also a state requirement). Proof of insurance is required.

“What’s cool about it is I know of two occasions where people were on these vehicles screwing around and Marshview Riders Club members saw it,” said Mayor Rohn Bishop at an earlier meeting. “I saw firsthand where club members came up and corrected the violators face to face. Members make it very clear to everyone that they will all lose the privilege if a few people screw it up.”

“I’ve gotten, through the summer, several requests, mostly from corrections officers who work third shift, to be able to drive their ATV/UTVs to work,” said Bishop on Tuesday night. “They would like to extend the hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. (instead of the current 10 p.m.) or something like that.”

Requests had also come in regarding early morning hours of operation for snow removal in winter – a matter already covered by state law.

“I have no problems with any of it,” said Alderperson Nancy Vanderkin. “Once in a while you get one of them that kind of lets ‘er rip, but they’ve really been good. They follow the speed limit and are good at following all the rules.”

Violators receive a municipal citation (fines) for misconduct.

Mike Matoushek asked whether hours of operation are needed at all.

“My biggest concern is noise – when people are sleeping,” said Louden. “I don’t want to get any of those complaints. Another concern is the bars. If they’re operating ATV/UTVs at the bars it’s not considered an OWI (operating while intoxicated). Do I see us having any issues? No I don’t. I’d be more concerned about the noise.”

“Motorcycles make far more noise than ATVs at my house,” said Vanderkin.

Alderman Pete Kaczmarski suggested that hours be extended from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Louden suggested that the council wait until such requests are received before considering that action.

“We should probably take baby steps before we moved in that direction,” Louden said.

The council will consider extending evening hours at its Nov. 9 meeting.