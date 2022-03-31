Waupun considers how to spend ARPA funds, looks to gather public input

WAUPUN — Waupun’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds is $1.2 million, far short of the city’s identified $11 million in needs. That is why the City Council will have to decide how to appropriate those funds in a responsible and long-range manner.

“This is the magic question,” said City Administrator and Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “You have $1 million. How do you spend it in a way that benefits the community?”

The federal government made $1.9 trillion dollars available to states, counties, municipalities, tribes and territories, including $130 billion for local governments split evenly between municipalities and counties, through ARPA, signed into law on March 11, 2021.

The city of Waupun’s share of the ARPA funds is $1.17 million, payable half at the end of June 2021 and half 12 months later. Because of the reporting requirements on ARPA funds, potential audit implications, and to avoid impact on expenditure restraint and levy limits, the council adopted a resolution in 2021 to maintain ARPA dollars in a separate fund.

Staff provided a preliminary list of projects for consideration, and Schlieve added that council members could have additional ideas.

“The purpose of this discussion is to define the process for finalizing proposed project list, to define a public engagement process to ensure decisions are aligned with the listed objectives, and to consider a preliminary request for funding of up to $25,000 to support a county-wide effort to seek funding on childcare issues, which serves a group of people disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and is therefore eligible,” Schlieve said.

Urgent needs include a boiler for city hall and a fire department ladder truck at up to $2 million each. Improvements around the city do not include roads, which are not eligible for ARPA fund use.

According to Schlieve, further best practice involves gathering community input to ensure these one-time funds align with the following criterion.

Objectives:

Provide support to the community to encourage economic recovery and resiliency.

Continue to fund costs and revenue loss related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leverage this one-time funding to provide long-term benefits to the city.

Key Considerations:

Avoid funding items that could be funded by other state or federal sources.

Be strategic as the city has a longer time period to spend the dollars (2026).

Remain flexible as city needs may evolve over time.

Eligible Expenditures:

Premium pay for essential workers.

Investment in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

Respond to public health emergency or its negative economic impacts.

Address lost revenue due to COVID-19.

A variety of formats are being considered to gather public input including online and mailed surveys, public meetings and open houses, and outreach to local organizations. Informational sessions may be held at places such as the Waupun Senior Center, Waupun City Hall and Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School.

In the meantime alderpersons will be asked to narrow the field of needs from the $11 million city needs list to more manageable proportions. Some of those needs may be met through grants, general fund expenditures, long-term borrowing or other means.

“This is not just about filling holes,” said Schlieve. “This is really about how do we transform the city using these dollars in a smart way. We need to be strategic so we’re spending in the right areas. We need to remain flexible as things continue to change. We’re getting smarter as we go.”

