Waupun Correctional inmate charged with punching cellmate

JUNEAU – Charges have been filed in Dodge County Circuit Court against an inmate at Waupun Correctional Institution, who is accused of punching his cellmate last September.
Joshua Harmon, 27, is scheduled for his initial appearance in court on May 5 for felony counts of battery by a prisoner and substantial battery. He could face up to three additional years in prison for battery by prisoner charge alone, which is the more serious of the two felonies.
Harmon is currently scheduled to be released in 2027 for a 2017 conviction in Winnebago County for armed robbery.
According to the criminal complaint:
An inmate reported on Sept. 21 at 1:15 p.m. that he was battered by Harmon. A correctional officer at the prison spoke to the victim, who said he had been punched by Harmon. Video evidence showed that Harmon was striking the victim with both hands and using closed fists. The victim fell to the ground but Harmon continued to hit the victim several more times. The assault lasted about 30 seconds.
The victim said he did not know why Harmon hit him but had thought the two got along well. The victim was taken to Waupun Memorial Hospital due to his injuries. The victim received five stitches in his lip, a broken finger and the loss of a front tooth.
Harmon did not speak to the staff about the incident.
