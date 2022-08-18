Waupun Correctional inmate sentenced to additional time for attacking correctional officer

JUNEAU – A 33-year-old inmate at Waupun Correctional Institution was sentenced on Thursday to five years of additional confinement for a 2019 attack of a correctional officer.

Timmy Johnson appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow who also placed Johnson on three years of extended supervision, consecutive to any previous sentence, for the charge of battery by prisoner.

“Our corrections officers do a thankless and dangerous job for the good of everyone,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said after sentencing. “The officers in this case demonstrated a stunning level of professionalism and duty in the manner they conducted themselves during the incident and at trial. I am honored to serve alongside them.”

Johnson was found guilty in July following a two-day jury trial.

According to the criminal complaint:

A correctional officer was passing out medication on the afternoon of June 8, 2019, when they noticed that Johnson pushed his pill up into his upper lip. He did swallow the pill after he was directed to do so and was told to go back to his cell and that he would receive a conduct report for misuse of medication.

The correctional officer continued to pass out medication to other inmates. Johnson came back to speak to the correctional officer and asked about the extent of the punishment. He was told that he would be spoken to after the medication pass by another officer and asked to go back to his cell. However Johnson then began punching and swinging with closed fists at the back of a correctional officer’s head and his facial area between 20 and 30 times.

Johnson stopped the assault after being pepper-sprayed and wrestled to the ground by a responding officer. The assaulted officer was seriously injured, but several days later was able to return to work. After the assault, the defendant bragged to other inmates about how badly he had beaten the officer.

Johnson has been incarcerated since 2014 when he was sentenced to 50 years in prison for numerous charges including kidnapping, armed robbery, first degree reckless homicide and bribery of a public official. In total, his record includes 16 prior criminal convictions.