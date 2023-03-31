WAUPUN – Inmates at Waupun Correctional Institution were under "modified movement" on Friday morning following a lockdown at the facility Thursday.

The maximum-security facility, which houses 962 inmates, was under lockdown on Thursday night.

“Waupun Correctional Institution is currently under modified movement, a practice that is not uncommon in DOC institutions and can be implemented for a wide variety of reasons, including but not limited to staffing issues, safety concerns, COVID/flu outbreaks or searches,” Wisconsin Department of Corrections director of communications John Beard said in an email on Friday afternoon.

The action was taken on Friday in response to some of the population of Waupun Correctional breaking rules that have been put in place for everyone’s safety, Beard said.

“Leadership at the institution has modified movement until they can properly assess and address recent matters, and safely resume normal operations,” Beard said.