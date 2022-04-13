Waupun Council approves TID loans: Funds to cover recent land purchase costs

WAUPUN – The Waupun City Council completed a sizable bookkeeping task Tuesday night as members voted to approve loans to tax incremental districts (TIDs) 3 and 8 in the city. The loans will allow the TIDs to repay city advances, providing the city with funds to cover the costs of recently acquired land on the south side near Highway 26.

Tax increment financing (TIF) is a tool that is sometimes used for real estate and economic development projects. With TIF, an acronym sometimes used interchangeably with TID, cities and other taxing entities agree to freeze property values in an area. Tax revenue growth in the area can then be used to invest in private development or public infrastructure.

Waupun Finance Director Michelle Kast summarized, “In prior years, the city advanced funds (lent money) to various tax incremental districts (TIDs), including TID 3 (downtown, Community Development Authority overseen) and TID 8 (includes the Tanager Street development and The Rock Country Club).”

The current balance of funds advanced by the general fund to these TIDs is $442,825 to TID 3 and $306,676 to TID 8.

The city entered into a developer’s agreement for the Tanager Housing Development in TID 8, which calls for annual incentive payments and infrastructure reimbursement payments. These payments exceed value (increment) currently generated by the development. Additional loan funds of $103,000 are recommended to cover this gap.

Kast added, “This gap is for the short term only, due to the two-year delay between new construction taking place and the collection of property tax revenue resulting from the new construction. Both of these TIDs have sufficient annual revenue from tax increment to support loan payments.”

Loan amounts are $440,000 for TID 3 and $410,000 for TID 8, for a total of $850,000.

Loan terms are for a 10-year loan with fixed interest rate. Annual payments will be made with no prepayment penalty fees. Interest rates are 2.95% from Horicon Bank, 3.42% from National Exchange Band & Trust and 4% from the State Trust Fund. Horicon Bank was approved as the lender with a unanimous vote.

The council also approved a new five-year garbage and recycling contract with GFL Environmental. The city’s 10-year contract with what is currently Waste Management expires Dec. 31.

The city received three total proposals; from GFL Environmental Services ($14.99 per month, per household), Waste Management ($16.45) and Harter’s Lakeside Disposal ($15.15). Trash collection would be weekly with every other week collection of recyclables. GFL Environmental Services was approved as the lowest priced option, including annual bulk pick-up and a dumpster for bulk drop-off.

In other action Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to send a strong message to Wisconsin & Southern Railroad to repair pavement and tracks where they cross Main Street.

According to Director of Public Works Jeff Daane, passing a resolution is one way to get action for the long-standing problem.

“We have been in contact with Wisconsin & Southern Railroad for many years now asking they do repairs to the tracks on Main Street,” Daane said. “If you look at the pictures from 2017 to present you can see the area has deteriorated over time. They have done some very minor repairs in the past, but nothing that has repaired the area making it safe for traffic, bicycles and pedestrians.”

This resolution calls on the railroad to make the needed repairs within 30 days.

Engineering services were approved with MSA Professional Services for the extension of Bayberry Lane on the city's south side.

According to Daane, the sanitary and water are already installed. Storm sewer and street improvements, curb, gravel base, asphalt paving along Bayberry Lane as well as the installation of a regional storm water management pond are needed. This agreement also covers the new property the city recently purchased to north of future Bayberry Lane. The extension of Bayberry is needed to support any new development along Highway 26 and Bayberry Lane.

This is not a budgeted item, but an eligible expense against TID 7.

