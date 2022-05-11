Waupun council chooses 5th District alderman: Four seek post vacated by new mayor

WAUPUN — Waupun’s vacant District 5 aldermanic seat was filled at Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting. The seat was left vacant when former alderman Rohn Bishop was elected mayor in the April election.

The new representative has to be a Fond du Lac County resident from District 5 (Wards 9 and 10). Candidates for the post included Kyle Clark, Justin Landaal, Dan Siebers and Tracie Nichols. Siebers was appointed in a tie-breaking 2-2 vote with Clark, who once served as Waupun mayor.

Landaal was not present, having indicated that he was only interested if no one else was. Clark had indicated that he was present to make sure that the decision had not been made in advance of candidates’ personal appearances that night. When asked if he was interested in the position he said, “Sure.”

The three people present were invited to present their qualifications and to indicate why there are interested in serving the city. They were also invited to submit a letter of interest by Wednesday, May 4.

Siebers will serve a one-year term and will face re-election to represent the district in 2023.

Bambi Buchholz was appointed to the Police and Fire Commission to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Zac Dickhut. The vote for her approval was unanimous.

A policy for Waupun Police Department body-worn cameras, portable audio/video recorders, was approved with a unanimous vote. According to Police Chief Scott Louden, it is adapted from the City of Fond du Lac’s policy, with slight adjustments to suit Waupun.

“We tweaked it for our department but otherwise it’s pretty basic,” Louden said. “We have all of the equipment here right now. We’re just dealing with the on-site trail, so I’m hoping we’ll have it all operational sometime within the next month or month and a half.”

A motion to approve a three-year service agreement with IWorQ for Community Development and Permit Management-Plan Review subscription was approved with a unanimous vote.

According to an issue summary, “City staff continues to look for ways to be more transparent across departments. This tool will store information in one central location. When code violations are issued they can be viewed and documented for all staff. This tool will be able to generate violation letters linked back to ordinances. With regard to plan review and permitting, plans can be uploaded and shared with all departments. It will document all department reviews, questions and comments. This will insure that future projects are ready to go when they get to Plan Commission meetings.”

The cost is $6,000 per year, which was not previously budgeted.

Mayor Rohn Bishop’s list of appointments to boards, committees and commissions was approved with a unanimous vote.

A first quarter audit by Baker Tilly US was approved with a unanimous vote. The city received a “clean opinion” which is the highest rating possible.

