Waupun council discusses daycare needs: Child care key for economic growth

There are pockets – like Waupun and other communities – that lack adequate facilities to meet demand. Regulatory challenges for new facilities are a noted barrier and the cost of construction make it difficult to address this issue.

Because of the low wages, even small training costs to qualify staff for a caregiver/teacher role are a challenge.

Centers are running on razor-thin margins, making it difficult to increase wages and frequently the positions are without other typical benefits that full-time positions typically receive, creating a retention challenge.

Parents are choosing to drop out of the workforce to remain home with children because the cost of care – if it can be found – consumes a significant portion of their household incomes. At-home parents who could possibly care for children and earn income is a network of providers that could be strengthened to expand care in the community for minimal costs.

Alternative funding strategies that include collaborations with employers and K-12 systems are becoming more common as a means to support successful childcare operations.