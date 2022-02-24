Waupun council discusses daycare needs: Child care key for economic growth

WAUPUN – The agenda was small for the Waupun Common Council Committee of the Whole on Tuesday evening, dealing principally with the desperate need for child care options.
“When a child care center closed, I got a lot of calls from people who were concerned they couldn’t keep their jobs,” said Alderman Rohn Bishop. “Child care, or the lack of it, has a huge economic impact.”
“Just to be clear we have been dealing with this as a team for the last four or five years,” said Mayor Julie Nickel. “Tonight we will give you an update on our progress.”
City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve said COVID-19 magnified the problem.
“We initiated a regional effort last fall to look at a state grant that could possibly fund improvements to the system. Currently, partners from Dodge, Fond du Lac, Winnebago, and Outagamie Counties are participating in this project,” Schlieve said.
A roundtable with large employers was convened to understand their needs. After reviewing grant guidelines organizers determined that they should support a regional effort to tackle the issue.
First steps included research through the Center for Customized Research and Services at UW-Oshkosh. To participate visit https://oshkosh.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1WW1psNeafEQRrU.
“That survey has extended several times and closes at the end of February,” said Schlieve. “We also worked with the State’s Child Care Resource & Referral agency to understand capacity and challenges facing childcare centers in the region. From that research, we know that there are a number of issues that must be addressed to solve this problem.”
Those issues include the following:
- Low wages for childcare workers make it difficult to maintain full staffing at childcare centers, resulting in closures and centers running at less than full capacity.
There are pockets – like Waupun and other communities – that lack adequate facilities to meet demand. Regulatory challenges for new facilities are a noted barrier and the cost of construction make it difficult to address this issue.
Because of the low wages, even small training costs to qualify staff for a caregiver/teacher role are a challenge.
Centers are running on razor-thin margins, making it difficult to increase wages and frequently the positions are without other typical benefits that full-time positions typically receive, creating a retention challenge.
Parents are choosing to drop out of the workforce to remain home with children because the cost of care – if it can be found – consumes a significant portion of their household incomes. At-home parents who could possibly care for children and earn income is a network of providers that could be strengthened to expand care in the community for minimal costs.
Alternative funding strategies that include collaborations with employers and K-12 systems are becoming more common as a means to support successful childcare operations.
The regional group is finalizing data gathering for this project and is framing up a grant application for the Workforce Innovation Grant available through State of Wisconsin American Rescue Plan Act funding opportunities. Waupun also applied for ARPA funds through Dodge County.
Bishop indicated that any building, old or new, must meet current codes. That provides a challenge not easy to afford. He said that churches with former schools have been contacted, although no lease agreements have so far been reached.
The framework for the Workforce Innovation Grant is based on the following objectives:
- Strengthen the family care (in-home) network within the community.
Support operational improvements within the existing licensed childcare facilities.
Renovation capital to improve/expand spaces for childcare facilities, including community-based sites, and new or existing spaces.
Strengthen the pipeline of individuals interested in early childhood careers.
Develop a community involvement model to sustain childcare operations in the region.
“We’ve done an enormous amount of work in trying to go after and solve this challenge,” said Schlieve. “I think collectively we’ll get there, or at least make improvements. It’s not simple to solve by any means.”
Applications for the Workforce Innovation Grant are due April 15. A letter of support from the mayor’s office will be included with the application submittal.
The city is working with potentially new and existing child care providers to allow expansion of services. Options are considered as opportunities arise.
Alderman Pete Kaczmarski asked whether Waupun Memorial Hospital/SSM Health might cooperate in allowing child care in an unoccupied area. Schlieve indicated that the hospital may consider that as an option.