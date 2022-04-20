Waupun Council reorganizes with one vacancy: Names sought for mayor’s former seat

WAUPUN — The Waupun City Council Chamber was packed Tuesday night as one mayor stepped down and a new one took her place. Reelected council members took their oaths of office as well.

Mayor Julie Nickel gave a farewell speech, thanking family, friends and staff for their help during her long tenure. She served six years as mayor and five on the City Council.

“Nothing that we accomplished here at City Hall could have been done without the cooperation, hard work and dedication of all of you,” Nickel said. "Thank you so much for your support. It makes me proud to call Waupun home.”

Rohn Bishop swore his oath of office, leaving his former 5th District aldermanic seat vacant. The city will advertise for a replacement and will select the best candidate to fill the remainder of his term, which expires in April 2023.

The representative will have to be a Fond du Lac County resident from District 5 (Wards 9 and 10). Interested applicants must submit their full name, District 5 address, and birthdate, along with a brief explanation about their interest in serving the city as an alderperson. All responses are directed to Angie Hull, City Clerk, and may be hand delivered or mailed to her attention at Waupun City Hall, 201 E Main St., Waupun, WI 53963, or emailed to angie@cityofwaupun.org.

Residents who express interest will be required to complete a background check and will be asked to attend the Waupun City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. and be prepared to address the council. Application materials should be submitted by no later than Wednesday, May 4, at noon. Questions about the process may be directed to Hull.

A change in staffing was approved to accommodate the resignation of Economic Development Coordinator Sarah Van Buren.

City Administrator Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve wrote, “We have evaluated staffing and organizational needs and are recommending changes to our organizational structure that helps us better meet our needs as they continue to evolve. One of the primary drivers is that we have a growing list of projects that requires financial expertise and analysis that are going undone due to lack of capacity. Additionally we have been evaluating our succession needs and have identified gaps that exist specific to a number of positions that we are seeking to address with this change.”

Schlieve recommended elimination of the full-time economic and community development coordinator position and the addition of a full-time director of finance/assistant city administrator position. The new position will be charged with oversight of the finance area and an emphasis on project management and continuous improvement.

The switch would phase out part-time director of finance role and phase in a part-time management analyst role. Primary responsibilities for the management analyst would be budget and audit preparation and special project support to the new director of finance/assistant city administrator.

Overall, this will result in a one-tenth staff reduction. Budget impact of this shift will be $15,000 (estimated) long-term, plus any changes to health insurance plans, which would be candidate-dependent.

The transition would take place over four to six months.

The council approved the two revised job descriptions and the hiring of the recommended position. The position may be filled by an existing staff member or by a newcomer to the staff. A professional consultant may be required to find a suitable candidate.

Also during the meeting, Pete Kaczmarski was elected council president. A list of area banks were named as official depositories for city of Waupun funds. The Daily Citizen was designated as Waupun’s official city newspaper.

