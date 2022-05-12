Waupun district warns of financial shortfalls, mulls referendum

WAUPUN — A freeze on state educational funding could have dire consequences for the Waupun Area School District, officials warned, prompting the district to possibly consider going to referendum in the fall.

Superintendent Steve Hill and Director of Business Services Carrie Hintze reported that news to the Waupun City Council on Tuesday night — part of ongoing cooperation between the city and the district that has historically been a hallmark of local municipal leadership.

“We are pleased to hear you have a healthy fund balance, so just saying,” joked Hill about the city's earlier audit report.

“So we know where to look,” Hintze said.

On the serious side, Hintze said, “It has been hard ever since I started working in this business environment, but funding has always been a challenge for schools, and it’s getting more and more so as the years progress.”

In planning for the current school year the district had been counting on a $200 to $250 increase per student. That translates into $400,000 to $500,000 in revenue to cover increased operating expenses, raises for staff, benefit increases and more.

Unfortunately, Hintze said, the state Legislature decided that with increased COVID-19 recovery funds, an increase in regular aid was not needed. Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds may not be used to cover general operating costs, however, leaving a shortfall that could only be filled using fund balance. While the fund balance — often called reserve funds — is still healthy, it cannot be used continuously without adversely affecting the district’s financial stability, bond rating and more.

“Their take on the situation was we were getting all of these ESSER dollars — three issuances of federal aid — and we should have plenty of money and therefore have no need for an increase in revenue limit," said Hintze.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) is a $122 billion pot of money included in ARPA to help schools safely reopen. The funding allows for expenses that reduce the pandemic’s impacts on students through the purchase of health screening tools, funds for learning loss and additional resources to address the mental well-being of students impacted by the isolation of the lockdown.

The formula for revenue limits is simple, according to Hintze.

“They take a look at our three-year rolling average of students, we have a base amount per member, then there are adjustments for unusual expenses (students with special needs),” Hintze said. “They take that student dollar total, the state tells us how much they’re going to provide, and the rest comes from our taxpayers.”

That accounts for 90% of district revenue, with the rest coming from a variety of other sources. Revenue will be the same for the next academic year as well, with no increases.

According to Hill, private school vouchers represent the loss of about $10,000 per student — not enough to warrant staff cuts but possibly resulting in the loss of curriculum offerings for non-essential classes. That includes Advanced Placement classes where students can get college credits for classes attended in high school.

The state's allowance per student varies from district to district, with some receiving as much as $14,000 per student. According to Hintze, due to Wisconsin’s Act 10, conservative districts are penalized for spending less and/or being more fiscally responsible.

The district levies approximately $1 million annually for school vouchers, which are funds that allow income-eligible families to enroll their children in private schools. This is another drain on district funds, according to Hill.

“The positive impact this year was that the school tax rate dropped significantly this year,” said Hintze. “The Fund 10 (general) levy was down approximately $500,000. Most taxpayers did see a significant drop in their taxes, at least as far as the school portion went.”

The district is doing what it can to adjust for the challenges ahead.

“We don’t have extra money through ESSER funds,” Hill said. “We have exactly the same amount as we did last year, but of course costs have risen and we need to use 20% of it for COVID learning loss. That creates a fiscal problem for us. I will be recommending to the School Board that we ask for an operational referendum. Referendums do allow districts to exceed the state-imposed revenue caps — obviously only with voter approval."

He added that seven in every 10 school districts in the state have gone or plan to go to such a referendum to meet their financial needs.

"The funding formula is broken," he said. "Its not flawed. It's straight-up broken."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.