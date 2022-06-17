Waupun festival starts June 24: Tenth annual event returns to Tanner Park

WAUPUN – Waupun’s big summer festival, Celebrate Waupun, returns this year to Tanner Park on June 24, 25 and 26. It is the 10th anniversary of the free event organized by Waupun Festivals Inc.

Committee members include Nick Rusch, Steve Winterhack, Sue Haefmeyer and Jon Clark, Kathy Schlieve, Rohn Bishop, Julie Nickel, Jeff Daane, Amie Wagner Clark, Erin Lund, Mark Heuer, Rick Vant Hoff, Doug Disch, Charles Lehman, Pete Kaczmarski, Ellie Tenpas and Renee Wahlen.

Mayor Rohn Bishop, in his welcome to residents and visitors, stated, “Here in Waupun we have much to celebrate. We are a cool little city with lots of history, quaint shops friendly people, delicious water, public art, great schools and an abundant of nature all around us. The hardworking volunteers at Waupun Festivals Inc. spend the entire year planning, scheduling and bringing together all of the quality entertainment for this free family-friendly festival. You can enjoy carnival rides, delicious food, lots of drinks, good music and enjoy all of the other things that Waupun has to offer.”

FridayFriday begins with the A&P Carnival starting at 3 p.m. Games and rides are featured. Mega-wristbands are available in advance at a $10 discount at Waupun Piggly Wiggly and at www.hometowntickets.com until noon on June 23. The price is $50 at the gate. Carnival activities continue Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9:30 p.m.

Other activities include water barrel fights involving fire departments from throughout the area, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. An ever-popular fish fry will be held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Other options throughout the weekend include a food truck, beverages, sandwiches and sides in the Food Park. Members of the Waupun High School football program are responsible for cleaning the grounds each night, and are hosting a booth with ice cream treats to support their activities.

Friday’s musical entertainment includes Redfish Remix from 5 to 7:15 p.m. and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z from 8 to 11 p.m.

SaturdaySaturday begins with a REACH Waupun Rally & Run at 9 a.m. Cost is $30 for adults and $20 for students and prizes will be awarded. A non-competitive walk begins at 9:10 a.m.

At noon a cornhole tournament will be held to benefit the Waupun High School Hockey. Prizes will be awarded. Teams may register at waupunhockey.com.

Patrick’s Funny Farm will offer a petting zoo from 1 to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Free City of Sculpture Trolley Tours will be held Saturday at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Participants are urged to arrive 15 minutes before each tour for boarding. Seating is limited. Donations are appreciated.

Musical entertainment will include Gary Cross from 2 to 4 p.m., Sparks Band from 4:45 to 6: 45 and Bella Cain from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

SundaySunday begins with the Celebrate Waupun Car Show at Harris Mill Park from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the Kindschi Kiddie Pedal Pull starting at 2 p.m. and Marsh Haven’s Creepy, Crawley & Cool Reptile Exhibit starting at 4 p.m.

On the main stage Sunday will be Big Bingo at 1 p.m., followed by Bob Viking’s Family Fun Show from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Musical entertainment Sunday begins with II Cool from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Pink Houses from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks cap the festival starting at 9:30 p.m.

Dozens of sponsors support the festival and Bishop urges all who attend to share their gratitude.

“If we didn’t have these amazing local sponsors willing to step up this awesome event wouldn’t be possible,” he said. “If you see any of them please thank them for their support.”

Waupun Festivals President Nick Rusch invites those who have questions to stop by the information booth at the event, to log on to www.waupunfestivals.com and like them on Facebook where a complete schedule of events is listed.

“Enjoy your time here, and thank you for helping us celebrate Waupun,” Bishop said.

