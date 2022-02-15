Waupun Fine Arts seeks funds: Season of arts activities planned

WAUPUN – Waupun Fine Arts, the promoter of arts in and around Waupun, is seeking funding for the 2022 season, which was recently announced in a letter to donors.

This is the 25th year for the organization which is dedicated to “Promoting and supporting local arts and artists of yesterday, today and tomorrow.”

According to a letter from the Executive Board, “In 2022 Waupun Fine Arts begins our 25th year of celebrating local arts and artists. We would like to thank all of you who have given so generously to bring the arts to our residents and visitors.”

President Lori Pages summarized the group’s goals, which include expanding its presence in a downtown art gallery with office space, presenting a variety of concerts in the City Hall Auditorium, increasing educational offerings and starting an artist –in-residence program to name a few.

The schedule for upcoming events includes the annual summer Concerts in the Park, starting July 7 with Acoustic Groove; July 14 with Larry Lynne & the Skunks; July 21 with the Fond du Lac Concert Band; and July 28 with J.T. Jazz.

Concerts are held at West End Park, 800 Beaver Dam St. A rain venue is he Waupun Community Center, 510 E. Spring St. Concessions open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 6:30. Patrons may bring their own chairs and/or blankets. Free-will offerings are gratefully accepted.

“Come to the concerts,” said Page. “You’re sure to find a variety of music with something for all ages.”

A fan favorite is the annual WFA Arts & Craft Fair on Aug. 6 at West End Park. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day of fun includes 50 fine art and craft vendors, easy street access, food and beverages and entertainment by Scotty Meyer.

“This year we have an expanded chalk challenge which should be a lot of fun,” said Page.

A highlight of the season will be a performance by The Madhatters on Saturday, Oct. 22. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Waupun City Hall Auditorium, 201 E. Main St.

“This UW-Madison men’s acapella group will perform pops, jazz and more. The Waupun Area High School Select Choir will open for the group,” said Page. “Everyone is welcome for a day of fun with the arts.”

The Waupun Fine Arts Gallery exhibit will be held bi-monthly, with more details to be announced.

Funds are being sought from new and former donors in hopes of supporting WFA goals. Treasurer Amy Mohr outlined, “Our programming costs average about $1,300 per event. Businesses and individuals can become a friend of WFA with financial support of an event, concert sponsorship or a general fund donation. Another way to support us is our partnership with the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation (click ‘be a donor’ at beaverdamacf.com, or send a check to P.O. Box 721, Beaver Dam, WI 53916).

In kind donations and volunteer efforts are always welcome.

“Look for our new website which will be unveiled shortly,” said Page.

