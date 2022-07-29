Waupun Fine Arts to host annual fair Aug. 6

WAUPUN — Waupun Fine Arts, a group supporting the arts in all its forms, will host its annual Arts and Craft Fair on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at West End Park, 200 Beaver Dam St.

This is the 25th year for the organization which is dedicated to “Promoting and supporting local arts and artists of yesterday, today and tomorrow.” WFA President Lori Page invites all to attend the event. A total of 60 vendors from across the state will offer their creations for sale including paintings in various media, handmade jewelry, fine wood crafts, sewn and knitted items, pottery, seasonal décor and more.

“I’m so glad that we can offer our support to these artists facing the challenges of COVID 19,” said Gerri Buteyn, Visual Arts Director of WFA. We’ll have a big variety of vendors and a nice selection of things to choose from, which always makes it fun.”

Applications were taken starting in January, filling the park’s available spaces to capacity. Buteyn indicated that about 60% of vendors return year after year with the remainder being newcomers.

“There are regulars and we love them,” said Buteyn. “There’s a potter who has been coming for the past eight years, so people can pick up pieces to match what they already have. But it’s nice to have different vendors to provide variety, too. We’ve got both, with artists and crafters from all over Wisconsin. There are a huge selection of things that come in.”

The day of fun offers food and beverages provided by the Waupun American Legion Post and Waupun Fine Arts volunteers. Musical entertainment will be provided by Scotty Meyer.

A hit from last year will return as well.

“This year we have an expanded chalk challenge which should be a lot of fun,” said Page.

“Of course we’re dedicated to promoting artists of today and tomorrow, so we just love having kids as part of the fair,” said Buteyn. “They enjoy it so much, being able to get together with their classmates. They practice throughout the summer and then execute their designs at the fair.”

Various school teams have competed in the past, vying for cash prizes. Competition begins at 8 a.m. and ends by 2:30 p.m.

A “Kid Zone” allows children not competing to get involved as well. A professional face painter will be there between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“There will be a lot going on,” said Buteyn. “We invite everybody to come and check it out and enjoy the day. West End Park is a big green space with lots of shade. It will be a lot of fun for the whole family.”

For more information visit waupunfinearts@gmail.com or email waupunfinearts.org.