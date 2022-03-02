Waupun Fire Dept. responds to school fire

WAUPUN — A dust collector caught fire at Waupun high school Tuesday but damage was limited to wood shop equipment and no one was injured.

At 3:35 p.m., Waupun Fire Crews responded to Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School, 801 E. Lincoln St., for a report of a fire in a dust collector.

Upon arrival, smoke was visible coming from the dust collector located outside the wood shop. All students had been removed from the shop area by school staff when the fire department arrived.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire in the dust collector while also using ventilation fans to remove smoke that had filtered into the wood shop via the dust collector ductwork. As crews continued with overhaul and ventilation, they discovered light smoke continuing to come from a drum sander machine in the shop. Crews removed the dust collection hoses from the machine and discovered a fire that was smoldering within the equipment. Fire Crews worked with school staff to open up the machine so the fire could be extinguished.

Damage was contained to the dust collector and the drum sander with initial damage estimates unknown at this time. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire is believed to have originated in the drum sander.

All areas of the school were re-opened and turned over to school staff.

Agencies assisting included the Waupun Police Department and Lifestar Ambulance.

