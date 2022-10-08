 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waupun home significantly damaged in house fire

WAUPUN – Waupun fire crews responded to smoke and flames coming out of the second floor and extending out the roof of a home at W11455 Longview Road on Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Waupun Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa, the fire department was called to the home for a fire at 8:25 a.m. Fire crews initiated an interior fire attack and quickly knocked down the fire before it extended into other parts of the home. Everyone was out of the house when the fire department arrived however one cat was still missing at the completion of the incident.

The property is owned by Craig and Julie Bronkhorst. The home sustained significant damage with no initial damage estimates at this time. No firefighters or individuals at the scene were hurt during the incident. The fire investigation is ongoing but the fire appears to have originated in the area of a brick pizza oven on the first floor.

Due to the rural nature of this property, numerous resources were needed to assist with shuttling water to the scene and assisting with additional staffing. The following departments assisted: Alto, Beaver Dam, Brandon-Fairwater, Brownsville, Burnett, City of Fond du Lac, Horicon, Knowles, Lamartine, Markesan, Ripon, Theresa, Town of Fond du Lac, a Rapid Intervention Team from Calumet and St. Cloud, Lifestar Ambulance and Alliant Energy. Fond du Lac and Dodge County Dispatch Centers assisted with the call as well.

