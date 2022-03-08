Waupun lands $5 million grant for senior center

Last week Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced the city of Waupun will receive a nearly $5 million Neighborhood Investment Fund grant to help with the construction of a new senior center.

The proposed center will be constructed on city-owned land located at 520 McKinley St., the former location of the Waupun Christian Grade School. The land is owned by the city and demolition of the existing building is nearing completion.

The city has already contributed $20,000 for land purchase and just less than $103,000 for school demolition. The total cost is $5,12 million.

According to Sarah Van Buren, Waupun Community & Economic Development Coordinator, in January of 2019 the Waupun Common Council appointed a Facility Advisory Committee under recommendation from the Waupun Community Coalition on Aging. The FAC met to review results of a facility audit and to examine possible solutions to community facility needs.

“The Senior Center was one of three community buildings identified with significant needs,” Van Buren said. “The current senior center needs include repair to exterior masonry tuck pointing and brick; ADA updates and facility modifications; and, additional space needed to accommodate growing programming and attendance.”

The WCCA emphasized that as baby boomers age and retire over the next decade, demand for services offered and space required to meet resident needs will only increase. Given that the current building is landlocked, the FAC identified several alternatives to relocate the senior center that could address the community’s needs both now and in the longer term. Construction of the proposed facility at the McKinley Street location was among the recommendations of the group.

Mayor Julie Nickel held an event to announce the grant at the current senior center at 301 E. Main St. on Monday afternoon. About 40 people showed up despite the snow, including many seniors, city officials and others. Nickel emphasized the importance of WCCA’s plan that resulted in such a strong grant application.

“Since I took office over five years ago, our team has worked to foster a strong sense of community through our senior center," Nickel said. "This grant will allow us to broaden our vision and continue to meet the needs of our seniors.”

According to City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve, “The funds being made available through the American Recovery Plan Act offered a once in a lifetime chance for our community to realize this vision. We are thankful the state of Wisconsin and Gov. Evers chose to support this well-defined plan and we look forward to bringing the community together in this space once constructed.”

Details of the new facility are still being finalized. Preliminary drawings show ample parking at the intersection of McKinley Street and Beaver Dam Street, a large outdoor gathering space, green space, three large multi-purpose areas, handicap access restrooms and changing rooms, a kitchenette and large dining area, two classrooms, a computer area, elevator access to the lower level and numerous other rooms to accommodate user needs

It is anticipated the new senior center will be fully constructed and operational by December 2024.

“We’re super excited about this,” said Waupun Recreation Program Director Rachel Kaminski on Tuesday. “There has been a lot of talk about it today.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.