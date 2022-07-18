Waupun launches community fund to finance city projects, more

WAUPUN — Several local municipalities are establishing charitable funds to benefit the cities' causes and projects.

Waupun’s turn started Thursday as the Waupun Community Fund was launched. It is currently a donor-advised, non-endowed fund held at the Fond du Lac Community Foundation.

The Waupun fund was begun with a donation from longtime resident Mike Werner, who donated $52,000 to be used for parking expansion and a walking path.

The area is in Shaler Park, dedicated to the Waupun industrialist who either purchased or created seven sculptures that dot the city. Shaler Park is the location of the only monument-sized version of "The End of the Trail," by James Earle Fraser. Adjacent is Forest Mound Cemetery, where "The Recording Angel" sculpture stands, also a donation from Shaler.

Mayor Rohn Bishop read a proclamation citing Werner for his many involvements in the city. Included among them are more than 50 years of being instrumental in shaping the economic landscape of Waupun by growing and diversifying his business interests within the community.

“Under Mike Werner’s leadership, the Werner Harmsen (funeral home and furniture store) team has contributed to the economic development success of the city of Waupun through building renovations and expansions. Important roles include operating an ambulance service and serving on various boards and committees, including his time as a board member for the National Bank of Waupun. Werner also supported the community through donations to an untold number of local charity efforts.”

Bishop continued, “His generosity to this day has resulted in the creation of the Waupun Community Fund to encourage philanthropy focused on building the Waupun community and to improve the quality of life for all residents.”

Werner said, “It has truly been an honor for me to be a part of the creation of the fund and to have the opportunity to financially support it. That is made possible by the support that local community members provided to my businesses over the years and I’m grateful for that support. The good Lord and the area community have been very, very good to me, and that has allowed me to give back in this way. I’m very grateful for the success that the community has allowed me to have over many years.”

Fund chairman Tyler Schulz explained that Waupun was inspired by places like Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, Horicon and Lomira, which formed foundations and funds over recent years. This was combined with Werner’s desire to donate some money to the city, which was directed to the Fond du Lac Community Foundation, Schulz said. A number of funding types are being established, including one-time donations and endowments that are invested to yield interest for selected purposes.

“People can donate to specific purposes and projects and we’re going to announce that shortly,” said Schulz. “Our committee will decide on some of the projects we want to support. There are many needs in the community that we will address.”

Contributions both large and small, dedicated to a cause or not, will be welcomed.

“People can donate whatever they want to whatever purpose has been established,” said Schulz. “So we could have a $4,000 project that someone could donate the entire amount, or we could have 40 people donate $100 each. It’s up to those who donate how much they want to contribute. The goal will always be the same — to meet the needs of the city and to help Waupun thrive.”

Schulz and fund vice chairman Adam Vande Slunt are contacting people they believe will be positive contributors to the nine-member board. The board’s initial mission is to raise funds.

“The goal is to grow the fund so that it can do as much good for the city of Waupun as possible,” Schulz said. “We’re in infancy stages yet, but once people realize what we’re out to do they can donate money and support us. It’s entirely up to the community, which has always been very generous in the past. We may never reach millions of dollars like some other communities, but we’ll be happy with whatever we get.”