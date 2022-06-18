Waupun man dies in motorcycle crash Friday night

A motorcycle accident Friday night claimed the life of a 69-year-old Waupun man.

Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Savage Road, north of Heideman Road, in the Town of Waupun.

Initial investigation showed a motorcycle was traveling south on Savage Road, when it crossed the centerline and the driver overcorrected, entering the ditch. The motorcycle rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest on the shoulder of the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Waupun Fire Department, Lifestar Ambulance, Waupun Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.