Waupun man found guilty of reckless homicide in his grandmother's death

FOND DU LAC — A jury in Fond du Lac County found a 33-year-old Waupun man guilty Monday of second-degree reckless homicide for the 2019 death of his grandmother.

Gregory Spittel was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Carol Foreman, who died four days after she was found near death in Spittel’s basement on Aug. 24, 2019.

The jury deliberated for most the afternoon and found Spittel guilty of the lesser charge. The jury had to go through the charges from first-degree homicide and first-degree reckless homicide before deciding on second-degree reckless homicide.

The jury found Spittel not guilty of: first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and intimidating witnesses.

He was found guilty of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, along with misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession drug paraphernalia.

"This was a devastating loss to the family and today’s verdict help bring justice to the victim’s family and friends as they still mourn the loss of their mom, grandmother, and friend," Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney said in a press release. "The jury found the defendant guilty of murder, rejecting the defendant’s claim that the ‘cartel’ was responsible for the murder. I’m grateful to the Waupun Police Department for an excellent investigation that helped bring justice to the family in a challenging case and I thank the jury for their service.”

Spittel’s trial began on May 9 in the courtroom of Fond du Lac Circuit Court Judge Paul Czisny. Earlier Monday, Toney addressed the jury for the state's closing arguments.

“We are here for one reason — Carol Foreman,” Toney said. “Carol was a mom, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her kids, and she loved her grandson, the defendant, and you saw how he repaid that love.”

Spittel’s attorney Jaclyn Shelton, who worked with Timothy Drewa on the case, told the jury she did not feel the prosecution made their case.

“This case is a tragedy for Carol’s family, Carol and for Greg,” Shelton said. “He lost the woman he considered his mother, his best friend and his everything.”

Closing arguments

The events that led up to Foreman’s death began on May 27, 2019, when Foreman found Spittel in his garage bleeding with a small amount of cocaine near him.

“Carol found him bleeding and called 911, and she gave the police the little pill bottle with the cocaine in it,” Toney said. “She wanted to get him help, and you saw how he repaid her.”

That day in May started a series of events that led to the charges that Spittel faced, Toney said. Spittel suffered a traumatic brain injury, which led to concern for the mother of Spittel’s children, so she asked for additional placement time for the two boys to be with her.

“I do believe the defendant loves his children, but his children were not safe near the defendant,” Toney said.

On Aug. 23, 2019, Spittel had a hearing in family court, where he learned that the children could see him on supervised visits, and he would have to pay an additional amount in child support, Toney said. When Spittel got home from court, he found out that he had been charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia related to the May incident from a letter that came in the mail.

Toney said that the jury didn’t have to speculate if that bothered Spittel. He sent a message to a friend saying he was suicidal and wanted a gun to kill himself. He also messaged that it was Foreman who gave the police the cocaine.

“He doesn’t blame himself,” Toney said. “He blames Carol.”

Shelton said although the amount of money that Spittel was paying in child support did go up a bit, he and the mother of his child were working on the arrangements. Spittel was not upset about the child custody arrangements, Shelton said, and he also wasn’t upset with Foreman about the cocaine charges.

“There is no information that he is upset or angry at his grandmother about it,” Shelton said.

Night before

Foreman came to Spittel’s house the night of Aug. 23, 2019, and was there to assist in a supervised visit the next morning.

The two had some good moments like what was witnessed by the jury on a Snapchat video where Foreman and Spittel seemed happy. However Spittel then went to get more alcohol, Toney said, and his behavior changed. His neighbors witnessed him in a rage that they had never seen, and then between 9:30 and 10 p.m., Spittel’s home went dark and was quiet.

The Snapchat video did show the two getting along with each other, Shelton said, and that Foreman was on Spittel’s side that the police did not have their facts straight.

“They loved each other,” Shelton said.

When Spittel went to get alcohol, Foreman stayed at the home even though she had her own vehicle, and the neighbors even said they did not hear anything after 9 p.m. Spittel and Foreman had made a phone call to a family member, and the testimony from that family member showed they were happy, Shelton said.

“After 9:30 p.m., the house was dark and Greg’s phone did not move,” Shelton said.

Next morning

The next morning, on Aug. 29, 2019, Spittel spoke on the phone for a few minutes after several missed calls at 8:31 a.m. Toney said he called for his neighbor to call 911, but that was around 8:54 a.m. Emergency responders found Foreman seriously injured in the basement.

“What was the defendant doing for 20 minutes while Carol was in a pool of her own blood in the basement,” Toney said.

Spittel’s house was torn apart but some of his favorite items were left standing, Toney said.

“It’s not hard to figure out who destroyed the house,” he said, who felt the evidence showed that Foreman was beaten on Aug. 23 before the house went quiet.

The next morning, Shelton said the phone woke Spittel, and he went from being shocked at the condition his house was in to being concerned about his grandmother.

“He was looking for his grandmother, and he eventually found her,” Shelton said.

Spittel’s behaviors on Aug. 24 prevented the officers from rendering aid to Foreman after they arrived at the home, Toney said. He said Foreman was confined to the basement.

“I can’t tell you want he used to do it,” Toney said, noting it could have been a body part or another object that would have caused blunt force trauma.

Spittel did make comments about ending his own life, but he did not make threats to the officers, Shelton said. But since his arrest, Shelton said Spittel has been cooperative with police, including during an 11-hour interview, and wanting a "full investigation."

The state could not rule out the possibility that someone else could have entered the home and killed Foreman, Shelton said. All witnesses said they never saw Spittel violent, she said, and he had been angry, but being angry and violent are two different things.

“The state can’t rule out that he was not mad at grandma,” Shelton said. “The worst he said was, ‘Now she’s coming over.’” In fact, in the Snapchat video that was shared, he told her that he loved her.

DNA evidence

Toney said Spittel’s bloody clothes were left around the house from the basement to the upstairs, and there was blood behind his ear that matched Foreman’s DNA.

“She was 75 years old, she had no chance,” Toney said. “She’d never think her grandson would brutally murder her.”

None of Spittel’s DNA, though, was found on Foreman, Shelton said.

“Spittel had scratch marks, and there was none of his DNA under Foreman’s fingernails,” Shelton said.

Spittel also did not clean up after the incident, Shelton said, and the insides of the sink showed no evidence that blood was in the sinks or down the drains. Shelton said there was blood on the clothing that Spittel had worn the night before but there was none on his face, arms or hair.

“If he cleaned up that much, why didn’t he get rid of the clothes,” Shelton asked.

The state’s theory was he was so drunk that he was able to clean up his body, but not get rid of the blood in the basement, Shelton said. There also wasn’t blood on the two main floors of the home.

Spittel did have blood behind his ear, but Foreman was a minor contributor in the blood that was on his ear, Shelton said.

“It was a rushed and very biased investigation, despite Greg’s cooperation,” Shelton said.

Shelton questioned the investigation done by the Waupun Police and said there were many items that were not tested.

“The biggest flaw you should question is why the state can’t rule out a third party was present,” Shelton said.

The house has three doors, and although the front door has a door cam, the other two do not. Shelton said the police never even talked to the neighbors in the backyard.

“They never even looked in the backyard for footprints,” Shelton said.

“Today justice was brought to the victim and her family after waiting nearly three years for this moment," Waupun Deputy Police Chief Jeremy Rasch said. "We’re grateful that the jury was attentive in listening to the emotional and difficult testimony in rendering their verdicts and we thank them for their service.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled on July 20.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

