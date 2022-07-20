Waupun man sentenced to 20 years in prison in death of grandmother

FOND DU LAC – A 33-year-old Waupun man was charged with second degree reckless homicide and sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for the beating death of his grandmother.

Gregory Spittel's grandmother, Carol Foreman, died four days after she was found beaten in Spittel's basement on Aug. 24, 2019.

Spittel had originally been charged with first degree homicide, but a jury found Spittel guilty of the lesser charge during a trial that spanned a little more than a week last May. He was also found guilty of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, along with misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fond du Lac Circuit Court Judge Paul Czisny broke the sentence down to 12½ years of prison confinement and 7½ years of extended supervision. He was sentenced to an additional year in jail for the battery charge.

“This is how you treat the most precious person in your life when you are under the influence,” Czisny said. “Again I think it drives home what is said about drugs and the dangers that drug trade creates that are real and significant. As far as actual violence perpetrated by people under the influence, actual death and injury, it is alcohol that is the greatest danger of all. It is alcohol that leads to the deaths on highways, domestic violence to things like this that you are so drunk that you don’t know what you are doing. So drunk that in that stupor you beat your grandmother to death. If this is how you act to the person you love the most, that indicates that you are a substantial danger to the public."

Spittel spoke at the sentencing and said there wasn’t a day he didn’t miss his grandmother.

“I miss my best friend dearly,” Spittel said. “I can’t tell my family how sorry I am that she was taken from them too early.”

Spittel said Foreman, who raised him after his parents' deaths, was like a mother to him, and she would do anything for him.

“Grandma was the most amazing person I ever met, and I just wish I could tell her one more time I love you. You are amazing and thank you for everything you have done,” Spittel said.

Spittel said that due to his memory issues at the time and after suffering a traumatic brain injury, along with the amount of alcohol that he drank that night, he does not remember what happened that night. He said he has gotten strength from his belief in a higher power and has made goals for his life and working toward a degree in business management.

“This is a devastating example of how drugs and alcohol destroy lives,” Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney said, in a press release after sentencing. “The series of drug and alcohol fueled choices the defendant made led to him beating his grandmother to death in a drunken rage and leaving her to die in a pool of her blood for hours in his own basement. We continue to keep the family in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to mourn this immeasurable loss. Although this sentence feels inadequate, there is no sentence that can put bring the victim back to her family and I am grateful that some measure of justice was achieved.”

Toney had recommended the maximum possible sentence of 20 years and 30 days of initial confinement and 13 years of extended supervision — if he had been sentenced the maximum amount for all the counts against him.

Spittel’s attorney Jacklyn Skelton said during the sentencing that it was clear that without the traumatic brain injury, combined with the alcohol, the death would never have happened. Skelton said his client was not using drugs at the time and had made an appointment for treatment prior to the incident. Spittel is three years out from the brain injury and is doing everything he can to better himself, he said.

“With that brain injury healed, the research shows, he has much more markedly improved ability of judgment, impulse control, decision-making compared to the offense date,” Skelton said.

Skelton suggested an initial term between 5 and 7 years and extended supervision between 6 and 8 years.

Three victim statements were read during the sentencing. Spittel’s cousin, who was Foreman’s granddaughter, was one of those who read a statement in court. The judge asked for the victims to remain anonymous.

The granddaughter said that she had worried for her own family because they were not sure what happened due to Spittel’s drug use.

“I cried at how terrified grandma must have been in her last moments and at the hand of someone she loved endlessly,” the granddaughter said.

The granddaughter said one of her regrets was not telling people her son’s name, who was born 56 days after Foreman’s death.

"There were 56 days between losing her and her getting to know that we chose to name our son Dirk after grandpa,” the granddaughter said. “I can’t fathom how you took grandma away from your boys, and I am so angry that you took her away from my kids.”