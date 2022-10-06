Waupun man sentenced to year in prison for 6th OWI

JUNEAU – A 53-year-old rural Waupun man was sentenced to a year in prison on Thursday for his sixth offense of drunken driving.

Robert Barsch was found guilty of the felony charge in June. Additional charges against him were dismissed but read into the record.

Barsch appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciasica and was also given 60 months of extended supervision. As conditions of his supervision, his driver’s license is revoked for 24 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months. He must undergo an AODA assessment.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a white pickup truck on March 31, 2021, at 1 p.m. traveling 68 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway I, just north of Red Cedar Road, in the town of Burnett. The deputy put his emergency lights on and followed the truck. The truck did not stop at a railroad crossing on Highway C and was traveling in excess of 100 mph. The truck turned south onto Hazelnut Road and failed to stop at a marked stop sign. The driver continued to travel at a high rate of speed with the chase continuing on Redwood Road and Highway 151 before the truck exited at Barsch’s home on Highway M.

Barsch submitted to a Breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .081.

Barsch had previously been found guilty of OWI in 1994, 2001, 2004, 2010 and 2014.