Waupun mayor honors outstanding citizen for volunteerism, service with inaugural award

WAUPUN — On Tuesday night, Waupun Mayor Julie Nickel honored a citizen for ongoing contributions to the community.

She hopes the honor will be one of many to follow in the hands of other mayors after her upcoming retirement.

Community activist Rick Vant Hoff was chosen for the award.

According to Nickel, "It is my honor tonight to present a Waupun citizen with a 2022 Mayoral Recognition Award. I have never presented this type of award during my tenure as mayor, but it is my hope that this tradition continues as Waupun has many deserving citizens. From partnerships and community impact, to selfishly giving their time and energy to projects, I feel recognition is only justified.”

Vant Hoff was born and raised here in Waupun by his parents Marvin and Eileen Vant Hoff, along with his younger brother Mitch. After graduating from UW-Oshkosh, Rick worked for more than 35 years in the food service industry as a salesman. He married his Waupun high school sweetheart Laurie Ellsworth 45 years ago, and they raised two sons together.

Joining the ceremony via Zoom were mom Eileen and brother Mitch who live in Phoenix; Rick and Laurie’s oldest son Christopher, who lives and works as an architect in Montreal, Canada, alongside his wife Gabrielle. Attending in person were youngest son, Alex, who lives and works in Sun Prairie as a senior benefits consultant; Alex’s son, Carsen; and Alex’s girlfriend.

Fellow volunteers and other acquaintances also attended.

“Rick has served on so many boards, committees, and commissions that I can only hope that I recognize most of them here tonight,” Nickel said. “Rick doesn’t discriminate when offering his time volunteering for a project. His spectrum reaches every genre, organization, and purpose.”

Among his credits, Vant Hoff served as a member and president of the Waupun Parks & Recreation Board for more than 25 years. He was instrumental in setting up the Waupun Aquatics Center snack bar, and donates his time and services at the Waupun Senior Center.

His list continues. Vant Hoff has either served and/or currently serves on the board of directors for Church Health Services, Waupun Historical Society, Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation, SSM (Waupun Memorial Hospital) Long-Term Care Board, Horicon Bird Club, Princeton Whooping Crane Festival Committee, Union Congregational Church and Waupun Little League. He is a former board member at Marsh Haven Nature Center, and remains an active volunteer there year-round.

Vant Hoff shares his knowledge and photographs of birds through programs at local schools and other organizations, as well as caring for the bird houses at the School for Agricultural and Environmental Studies school forest in Fox Lake. He volunteers his time at Celebrate Waupun manning booths, and delivering the Waupun festival newspapers to area businesses. He has also assisted Waupun Fine Arts with concerts in the park and city hall auditorium concerts.

Rick and wife Laurie volunteer with Mobile Meals at Waupun Memorial Hospital, assist at the Waupun Food Pantry, serve at the Community Table, assist at the community Thanksgiving dinner at Pella Lutheran Church, and in the summer, they pack free bag lunches for area children at the Community Table.

“I know for a fact I am missing many more organizations that Rick has donated his time too, but I believe you can understand why I have nominated him for the Mayoral Recognition Award,” Nickel said. “Please join me in giving a round of applause to Waupun’s own Rick Vant Hoff.”

City Council members and observers joined in a standing ovation.

Vant Hoff was visibly moved as he had no suspicion that he was being honored. He humbly thanked the mayor for the honor.

“I’m thinking maybe I should cut back on some stuff!” Vant Hoff joked, accepting a crystal trophy from Nickel. “Thank you so much. I’m so shocked and honored. It’s a privilege to be part of this wonderful community.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.