Waupun police contracts approved: Raises set for four-year term

WAUPUN – A tentative agreement between the City of Waupun and the Waupun Professional Police Association, Local 317, was approved at Tuesday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting at City Hall.

The four-year contract runs from 2023 through 2026. It calls for raises of 3% each year, with 1% awarded in April and 2% in October.

A step increase wage adjustment for longevity was approved moving hourly wage to $34 for employees with seven years of service and a 10-year adjustment to $35.01.

"The step increase resolves a known issue," Schlieve said. "For our new employees the starting wage was very competitive, but for long-tenured employees we were falling behind and we were losing officers to neighboring departments. This brings us more to the mid-point of what our comps are."

She added, "That’s a strategy that is consistent among all employee classes to be kind of at that mid-point."

The contract was approved unanimously and will take effect after union adoption.

The city recently authorized bid work related to the Bayberry Lane extension Project on the city's southwest side. Soper Sewer and Water of Oshkosh was the low bidder for the Contract A work (storm pond) and R&R Wash Materials of Ripon was the low bidder for the Contract B work (street extension). Contract B is priority to support the All Phase development in this area.

The City Council gave approval of contract A to Soper Sewer & Water, LLC for $598,471 and contract B to R & R Wash Materials for $364,674.

A discussion guide was distributed to council members to provide a high-level overview of where staff are with 2023 budget preparation. In May, department heads provided an overview of the needs of their respective departments.

Schlieve summarized, "Preliminary operating and capital budgets are coming together based on those needs. While this is still a work in process, preliminary estimates suggest that, given current levels of inflation, an increase in the levy of our projected net new construction will not be enough to maintain essential services at their current level. The guide outlines policy-level discussions that the council will need to evaluate in setting of the final 2023 and beyond budget."

She added that given a 1.68% growth factor, that will bring a mere $44,000 to the allowed tax levy increase.

"What are we going to do when we hit our levy limit? At this point we have to assume that’s going to happen," Schlieve warned.

She recommends that the council work to evaluate the various policy-level alternatives outlined and provide input to establish priorities.

"Furthermore, I am recommending that each department head develop a structural deficit mitigation plan for their respective departments to identify areas for possible reduction and potential cost containment opportunities," she said.

As part of work to expand the Heritage Ridge (TID 7 on the city’s southwest side), the City of Waupun acquired land located at N11456 Highway 26 in the Town of Chester. It will be zoned Planned Community Development and will be placed in Ward 14 of the First Aldermanic District.

Annexation was approved by unanimous vote.