Waupun responds to gas leak

Waupun Fire Department responded to a gas leak in the city on Wednesday.

WAUPUN — At 2:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, fire crews responded to 10 Beaver Dam Street for a gas line that was struck by a piece of construction equipment, according to Waupun Fire Chief BJ DeMaa.

Upon arrival crews were able to confirm a 1-inch natural gas line was leaking. Occupants within the Waupun Dialysis Center were in the process of being evacuated by staff and were relocated to the emergency department at SSM Health – Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Unsafe gas levels were detected east of the facility so fire crews began the process of evacuating six additional homes on Beaver Dam Street that were downwind of the leak.

Crews from Alliant Energy arrived on scene and were able to control the leak within 40 minutes. Fire crews worked with staff at SSM Health – Waupun Memorial Hospital to ensure the safety of staff and patients who were in the hospital during the incident.

After approximately an hour all operations at the hospital had resumed to normal. Crews spent an additional 30 minutes ventilating gas from the dialysis center before that building was cleared for staff to return.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Agencies assisting included the Waupun Police Department, Waupun Utilities, and Alliant Energy.



