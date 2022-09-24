Waupun retains DeMaa as fire chief

The Waupun Police and Fire Commission met Friday to reinstate B.J. DeMaa in the role of fire chief and director of emergency management. DeMaa announced his departure Sept. 7, after accepting a position with Fond du Lac County Emergency Management.

According to Waupun City Administrator Kathy Schlieve, several factors lead to the reversal, including a strong focus on retention of top talent across all city departments. The city also recently received two grant awards to strengthen EMS capacity that fall within the essential responsibilities of the position.

City staff have reported rising call volumes since 2020 for both fire and EMS, with difficulty meeting response standards with adequate numbers of responders and ambulance capacity.

Mayor Rohn Bishop said DeMaa has done an outstanding job and he’s pleased the city was able to retain him.

“Under B.J.’s leadership the city recently added an Emergency Medical Responder program and the latest EMS grant award is a major turning point for our city. With this grant, there is a significant amount of work that must be done on a short timeline to advance our response capabilities.

“The hiring of a new chief would have prohibited progress in this area because of the timeline, and it was essential that we retained the talent needed to meet this need for the good of our community,” noted Bishop.