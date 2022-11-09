Waupun school referendum approved: Operation levy OK'd for three years

WAUPUN — The Waupun Area School District received approval to increase its budget 3,540 votes to 2,846 in Tuesday’s election. As a result, the district will increase its operational budget $980,000 annually for three years.

"On behalf of the Waupun Area School District School Board, teachers and staff, we are very thrilled with the passing of the referendum,” said Waupun District Administrator Steven Hill. “It shows that people value public education and what we do for the community. We’re thrilled with the turnout of the yes vote and will utilize the funds carefully to achieve maximum success.”

Funds will go toward maintaining current programming and operations amid rising costs, stagnant state aid and stagnant enrollment.

Hill had earlier said, “We need approval so we can maintain our small class sizes in the elementary school. We need to maintain our buildings the best that we can. We have beautiful facilities but the junior/senior high school is now 20 years old. We have roofing projects that we need to put on hold to maintain our fund balance (reserve). We want to keep this as a destination of choice for quality education.”

He indicated that the district is shorted about $2 million every year for special education students and other necessary increases such as teacher salaries.

“We have challenges, but I’m filled with pride when I go around in the buildings and see all of the great work that everyone is doing,” Hill said. “The school district is also wonderful for the opportunities it provides to members of the community and we want to keep that moving forward.”

Finance director Carrie Hintze explained the budget cap, a limiting factor when it comes to meeting rising costs.

“The revenue limit worksheet looks at our average number of students, which is multiplied by a base number ($10,000 per student) to give you a total revenue cap. Then there might be extra exemptions or unusual things added in, like say voucher program payments. That all builds the total – the cap – of what you can have.”

The total district expense budget for 2022-’23 stands at $29.7 million, up about $2.1 million from the previous year.

Debt service stood at $3.07 million in 2022. The debt service will be about $13,000 more ($3.08 million) in 2023. It will remain fairly steady through 2038, with non-referendum fund borrowing paid off in 2027.

With passage of the referendum the tax levy for the 2022-’23 school year is set at $6.4 million for the general fund, $528,000 for the non-referendum debt service fund, $2.6 million for the referendum debt service fund and $450,000 for the community service fund for a combined fund total levy of $9.9 million.

The levy rate will be $7.16 per thousand dollars of assessed value, compared to $7.63 per $1,000 of assessed valuation last year. That is down 93 cents from the 2020-2021 mill rate of $8.56.