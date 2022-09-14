Waupun sewer rates increase to fund decrease: Homeowners to pay 83 cents more per month

WAUPUN – A huge decrease in prison wastewater is causing sewer rates to go up in Waupun, as reported by Waupun Utilities personnel Tuesday night.

COVID-19 is the culprit, causing operational changes at Waupun’s three prisons. Changes in daily routines, including less communal gatherings such as meals, have led to significant reductions in water and sewer usage. New routines have reduced prison water and sewer usage for the past two years and will continue do so into the foreseeable future.

Jeff Stanek, finance director for Waupun Utilities, explained.

“Our usage is down crazily and that has a tremendous impact on our revenue,” he said. “The Department of Corrections is down 50% for revenue and consumption. Unfortunately, our facilities have to be big enough to handle their highest output, so we’ve got a large shortfall when it comes to revenue.”

Rates were last calculated in 2019, before the downturn was evident. Shortfalls total $1.1 million over a four-year period. A total of 92% ($980,000) are attributable to the Department of Corrections.

Even though reserve funds have covered the shortfall in the immediate term, something needs to be done to counter long-term reductions.

“We’re going to need to do something to prevent further losses,” Stanek said.

The shortfall is not connected to Waupun’s “going green” wastewater initiative. That initiative is a $36 million project at the city’s water/wastewater treatment plant. The Advanced Biological Nutrient Recovery System is a model for environmental wastewater treatment and will put Waupun at the forefront of such technology.

“It’s a great opportunity for Waupun to be the leaders with our city’s systems and that’s exactly what we are by being at the front of this,” said Waupun Utilities General Manager Steve Brooks. “Other options were looked at, but nothing else would prepare us for future years as this technology does.”

It is scheduled to be completed by late 2022 or early 2023. The construction bid award includes cost reductions of nearly $2.9 million to maintain the utility’s current budget and user rate structure.

To finance the loan portion of the project, the Waupun Utilities Commission approved a four-step sewer rate increase in January 2020, effective April 1 of each year. The multi-step increase is designed to provide sufficient funds for payment of debt service and operating costs associated with the new facility.

Impact on rates, phased in over four years, is an increase of 7.2% annually beginning April 1, 2020. Residential customers are seeing a rise of approximately $19 per year, depending on their usage patterns. Monthly sewer rates will rise from $19.42 to $25.98. Annually that means a rise from $233.21 to $311.80. The new sewer charges are projected to remain in the lower range of 18 area city utilities, and competitive with all of them. The Class C Utilities average is $32.52 per month or $390.22 annually.

City Attorney Daniel Vande Zande summarized, “We’re now trying to find an equitable way to put the current cost rise back onto the entity (prisons) that created the demand.”

Pete Kaczmarski objected to adding 83 cents more per month to cover current shortfalls, despite the fact that most of the cost will be allocated to “major contributors” — the prisons.

“I’d feel pretty bad trying to explain another increase to the residents of our city,” Kaczmarski said before voting against the new rate add-on.

The increase will be placed on the October 2022 bills.

In other business, board members heard a presentation from Moraine Park Technical College representatives regarding an upcoming referendum to obtain $55 million for projects throughout the technical school system.

“The need is there,” said Jim Eden, MPTC Vice President of Teaching and Learning.

Approval was given for creation of Tax Incremental District 9 for an agricultural processing facility and housing developments on Waupun’s south side. In return for $12.6 million in city investment, $51.6 million will be generated in taxable value. That will generate $18.7 million in taxes over the 20-year term of the TID.

“It will take all 20 years to pay the project costs, but it will cover the costs,” said Harry Allen, financial specialist with Ehlers Public Finance Advisors.