Waupun State Prison riots remembered 40 years later

On a harsh winter day 40 years ago, a group of over 100 inmates at Waupun Correctional, which was Waupun State Prison at the time, took over two areas of the facility. They held authorities at bay for over five hours as correctional officers and inmates lived through a crisis that neither will ever forget.

Sam Schneiter, of Randolph, has worn many hats during his time working in the prison system and witnessed many events, including the death of Jeffery Dahmer. However, on Jan. 31, 1983, when a group of inmates took three officers, one lieutenant and 11 non-uniform staff in the prison hostage, he understood why you should never keep a photo on you of your loved ones when behind the walls.

“They tell you not to, and when I worked corrections, you don’t want to bring pictures in your wallet, because they will take that out and use that against you," Schneiter said. "They will talk about who this is you will never see her or him again.”

How it began

An inmate from Cuba was placed in segregation a few days prior to the riots which was the catalyst of the events that occurred 40 years ago.

“I don’t even know what he did to get into segregation. When he was over there (in segregation) he hung himself,” Schneiter said. “Of course the rumors started that the staff hung him. Rumors in institutions are bad even when they are true.”

Schneiter said shortly after 9 a.m. on the day of the riots, a group of inmates started taking control of the school and dorm that was in the prison. At the time, Schneiter was a second shift sergeant and was at home and got the call notifying him to go to the prison.

“I headed in immediately from Randolph,” Schneiter said. “I was a member of the emergency response team at the institution.”

At the time, the warden at Waupun State Prison had a lot of the staff members on the emergency response team. Schneiter said he was sent out with a large group of them to stand in the bitter cold in the yard as a show of force to the inmates who were in the second floor areas with the hostages.

“Many other institutions responded as well,” Schneiter said. “Dodge Correctional, Fox Lake and Kettle Moraine were three I remember.”

Law enforcement, including Dodge and Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Waupun Police were outside the prison.

Planning started at a banquet

In the 1980s, the warden allowed banquets for different ethnic groups, Schneiter said. It was during the set-up for the banquet where the riot planning began.

“It was later discovered that is when they planned the riot or take-over,” Schneiter said. “The banquet was the Saturday night before and the riot happened the next Monday.”

The day of the riot

The inmates who caused the riot coordinated a plan to go into the offices the day of the riot and grab the staff.

“They physically controlled them and pulled phone cords out of the walls so they couldn’t communicate,” Schneiter said. “They did it all at once. They had it coordinated pretty well from how I understood it. They said, you aren’t going anywhere and barricaded the door.”

Schneiter said they started to throw bookcases and other things around in the school area. There were two factions, those who wanted to avoid violence and those who wanted to create it.

“You had the inmates clashing as well during this time, Schneiter said. "A lot of chaos and lots of uncertainty. Staff faced verbal trauma and physical assaults. A lot of stuff was kept out of the papers, but it was a very bad situation. It was a big relief that no one was killed. However, there was a lot of stuff that happened.

A near miss for some

The dorm was located next to a hobby room and Schneiter said a rec hall was below the dorm, which is where the riot started.

As they were coming up the steps, the sergeant knew that he had to get out of there. The door was locked, but the inmates already crashed through the sergeant’s door while he was leaving that area to go to the hobby area. The sergeant locked the door and got the people out of the hobby area as well.

Taking back the prison

With daylight dwindling and an obvious tension building between the inmates who were keeping the hostages, an assault was planned on the school and the dorm. The school was entered first since that was where most of the hostages were being kept.

“I did not enter at any time," Schneiter said. "The first ones in were the ones who were there when the riot started. There was a fire started by inmates, but the inmates came out when the staff came in. There was no shots fired or confrontation.”

Then the same thing happened in the dorm.

There were over 200 inmates involved, but many were forced to be there, and were taken to a holding area while the ones who arranged the riot were taken to a different area, Schneiter said.

Schneiter was assigned to stand guard in the holding area and stayed at the prison until around 5 a.m. He worked to get the inmates out of the cold and into a warmer area. However, it was a smaller area where the inmates were packed in the cells.

“The inmates were not happy,” Schneiter said. “Some of them were in shock at what happened. They were traumatized as well with what happened.”

Hostage reaction after the riots

Schneiter said he felt badly for those who were taken hostage and had no idea what would happen to them. Eventually, he ended up interviewing the hostages.

“One person I interviewed was the major and he gave me a lot of the information,” Schneiter said. “The major was the one who was responsible for the emergency response teams.”

The major held face-to-face negotiations and stood on the field while the inmates were in the windows above. He also was the one who requested and was given permission by the warden to advance on the rioters.

There were also negotiators talking to the inmates on the phone.

“The lieutenant knew he was being taken hostage,” Schneiter said. “He could have stayed away.”

The lieutenant said he could hear it was really bad by the screaming and noises coming from there, but there were women who were hostages, and he wanted to save them, Schneiter said. The hostages suffered from both mental and physical abuse.

“They blindfolded them and bound their hands behind their backs and did various things to harass and threaten them to include rubbing a sharp instrument across their neck while verbally threatening them," Schneiter said.

They were constantly threatened to kill the staff there, Schneiter said.

I don’t think their original intent was to harm people; they had a number of demands,” Schneiter said. “Many of those demands went to the warden’s office and the governor’s office. There were no demands granted.”

The inmates cut holes in the floor to get supplies and even threatened one of the staff with lighting up a gas tank that the staff member was strapped to, Schneiter said.

Some of the inmates who caused the riots did remain, but others were transferred out, Schneiter said.

“They tried to split them up as much as possible,” Schneiter said, the ones involved did end up getting a lot of extra time on their sentences.

