Waupun teenager's award-winning art keeps spreading joy

The key to feeling like gold is to know you are already gold. The famed artist Bob Ross knew this. He once said, "Didn't you know you had that much power? You can move mountains. You can do anything."

It's as if the artist were speaking directly to local young artist Allison Disch. The 14-year-old, 8th-grade student at Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School was just awarded the Gold Key Award from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, the awards are given to inspire bold ideas in creative teens throughout the country.

Disch received the award for her art piece, "Don't Forget the Yellow Ribbon" and received an honorable mention for her comic art, "The Adventures of Chewy and Lulu."

"At first I was in shock," Disch confessed upon learning she was a Gold Key recipient. "I had seen the Scholastic Art Award winners in 4th grade, but I never thought I could be one of them."

She is now one of them.

Inspired by, yes, Bob Ross, as well as illustrator Robb Mommaerts and Raina Telgemeier, Disch has been immersed in the arts since she was born. Her father, Doug Disch, had been an art teacher in Waupun for over 20 years before becoming the school district's director of activities and community partnerships. Her mother, Dawn Disch, is a graphic designer and teaches tech education.

Allison Disch won her first art contest in kindergarten. It was for the State Troopers Art and Essay Contest.

By creating art, Disch said, "I can show I care for someone. I enjoy drawing, or illustrating, or painting for peoples' birthday presents." She's happy to take commissions, by the way.

She also participates in the Memory Project at her school. The Memory Project is a youth arts organization that promotes intercultural understanding between children. "It's a great way to spread kindness," she said. "We draw portraits of children who are living in orphanages or are in challenging situations." She continued, "It's a great way to share my gift with others."

And others respond in-kind, most notably, the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards. Celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2023, the art submitted is judged nationally by a panel of creative industry experts.

After Disch's art teacher, Jessica Schoessow, suggested she enter the competition, she did, not expecting anything from it other than the reward of creating art and submitting it for review.

Now that she's won the Gold Key Award, her artwork will be on display at the Schroeder Galleria at the Milwaukee Art Museum from Feb. 4 through March 19.

Other notable winners of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards in the past, of which Disch can now say are fellow alumni, include Andy Warhol, Truman Capote, Joyce Carol Oates, and Robert Redford.

The awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 11. She's most excited "to see the other students' artwork and to have my family there to support me."

That's not all she's won. Her resume continues to grow. A black-and-white still life drawing she made was recently submitted to the Wisconsin Art Education Association Youth Art Month competition. The piece was accepted. It will be on display in Green Bay at the Neville Museum before traveling to Madison for the state exhibition in March.

She's an 8th-grader with her eye not only on an empty canvas but on college.

"I want to go to the Minnesota College of Art and Design because I want to be an illustrator," Disch said.

"You can move mountains," Bob Ross said. "You can do anything."

Disch is moving mountains, surrounded lovingly by art and artists.

"Art," she said, "is a great way of spreading joy."

That joy is bright as gold.