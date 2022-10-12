Waupun to celebrate first sculpture: Recording Angel to turn 100 next year

WAUPUN — Mayor Rohn Bishop announced at the City Council meeting Tuesday night that the city’s first sculpture, Recording Angel, was celebrating its 99th birthday on that very day.

During the meeting he welcomed two representatives of an ad hoc committee to mark the 100th anniversary of the memorial’s dedication at Forest Mound Cemetery. A centennial re-dedication is being planned for Nov. 7, 2023.

The sculpture was commissioned by Waupun industrialist and sculptor Clarence Addison Shaler to honor his wife, Blanche Bancroft Shaler. She died in 1921. Clarence Shaler enlisted the talents of Lorado Taft to create a heroic-sized image of a female angel. The angel is depicted reviewing a book of the names of the just. Her head is raised heavenward, following souls’ paths as they ascend to heaven.

The sculpture is one of eight that dot the city, all either created or purchased by Shaler. It is because of those bronze memorials that Waupun was known as the City of Sculpture. The name still has standing even though larger cities may have more statues than Waupun.

Kyle Clark of the Waupun Historical Society and Sue Haefmeyer of Waupun Fine Arts were introduced as ad hoc planning committee members.

“We were contacted by Rohn asking if we were interested in co-chairing this committee and we agreed that we could help bring a couple things to the table and make it a success,” said Clark. “We can work together with the historical society, the fine arts group and others, and we agreed to participate.”

“We had a meeting last night for Waupun Fine Arts and they’re all on board,” said Haefmeyer. “We also have three art teachers on the board and they want to get the children involved. It’s very exciting and we’re all looking forward to it.”

She added, “Shaler had this sculpture made to honor his wife, but it’s also honoring Waupun. We’re blessed to have it. It’s beautiful. It’s my favorite one.”

“It’s especially beautiful this time of year,” said Bishop, who is leading a campaign to again refer to Waupun as the City of Sculpture.

“I’d like to thank you both for leading this effort," he said. "This is the first of Waupun’s sculptures but hopefully we’ll be doing the End of the Trail in 2029 and keep going from there. We’ll have centennial celebrations for all of them and that will be really cool.”

The End of the Trail is another sculpture in Waupun. It was dedicated in 1929.

Code enforcement

Also at the meeting the council approved the hiring of a part-time code enforcement officer. The position is budgeted for 350 hours in 2023. It will be administered by the Waupun Police Department.

“It is a separate position with the Waupun Police Department but it will work with other departments,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “The job is to monitor and enforce a variety of applicable codes, ordinances and regulations of private and public properties. Enforcement is related to zoning, land use, nuisance ordinances, health and sanitation, blight, water restrictions, junked vehicles, solid waste and other codes as assigned. The officer is responsible for investigating violations, initiating procedures to abate the violation, correspondence specifying necessary corrective action, compliance and compliance dates, and accurately documenting all work completed in the records management system.”

She added, “The code officer will serve as a resource and provide information on local and state regulations to property owners, residents, businesses, the general public and other city departments.”

Demand for enforcement has been high, Bishop said.

“You’d be amazed how many calls I get for code enforcement every week,” he said. “It never ends.”

No to development

The council unanimously voted to deny an application to develop land north of the city as residential lots, agreeing with a 3-2 vote by members of the Waupun Plan Commission. The area is in the city’s extraterritorial zoning plan boundaries, falling within a mile-and-a-half of the city’s boundaries. The lot lies east of North Madison Street near Catherine Court and Hawthorn Drive.

Reasons for denying the request include the area's lack of connectivity to city streets and that it could block future development in the town of Waupun.

Bishop advised the council that he did not approve of rural subdivisions, essentially blocking city expansion and taking advantage of city services without paying city taxes.

“I appreciate Mayor Rohn’s comment about us being hemmed in in the future,” advised City Attorney Dan Vande Zande. “Legally we can’t annex this land into the city, so we have to consider approval or denial based on what we have in the plan. We have to consider what the highest and best use of the residential land might be. This does not deal with that. It deals with one lot. Now you’re stuck. Whatever you plan for the future has to go around that lot. Does that say that this is inappropriate? No, I can’t say that. But as Rohn stated, once you let this lot in it regulates how this land is developed. Are we potentially blocking off streets? We’ve seen that happen before. That becomes an issue for us.”