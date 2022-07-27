Waupun to consider ARPA spending: Uses restricted while needs are many

WAUPUN – “It’s like answering the question, ‘What would you do if you won a million dollars, except there are a whole lot of things that you can’t use it for?,’” posed Waupun City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve on Tuesday evening.

The question of what to do with $1.17 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding was presented to members of the Waupun City Council during a Committee of the Whole meeting at City Hall.

Such funds cannot be used for regular operations, and will not be replenished. Restrictions on spending require that they address losses and challenges presented by the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and 2021. A list of proposals was gathered from city officials and city department heads over preceding months.

In a time of budget challenges Schlieve warned, “We are now dealing with what we can do when we hit our levy limits, and we can assume that will happen. I do not have a crystal ball, but I can say for certain that we are in reduction mode, and cuts will have to be made to the operating budget regardless of the ARPA funds we have received."

Funds have been placed in a segregated account awaiting appropriation. They must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

It should be noted that some projects could be included in a list of capital or other city projects. A list of proposed projects which do comply with the acceptable uses of the funds include the following:

1. Facility/Operational Consolidation -- $350,000 -- Consolidation of city/utilities administration (though other areas could be researched), reduce/eliminate duplication of work efforts, produce cost savings (by going to one facility, through staff consolidation achieved through attrition, etc.), to provide a greater level of customer service to community.

2. Establish Internal Tax Incremental District (TID) relief -- $400,000 -- Reduce current/eliminate new general fund advances to TID's (positive for bond rating), fund small TID projects and cover short-term cash flow shortfalls eliminating the need to borrow or advance from the general fund.

3. Funding of lost sewer utility revenues -- $332,000 -- Revenues from the three Department of Corrections facilities account for 45% of the sewer utilities annual revenues, as the facilities began disposing of food waste in the garbage rather than the sewer systems.

4. South Madison Street Water/Sewer Reconstruction Cost Increases -- $332,000 -- Material and construction costs for the water/sewer utilities portions of the South Madison Street reconstruction project have increased an estimated $248,679 or 23.3% since May of 2020.

5. Essential Worker Pay -- $250,000 -- In an effort to retain critical staff, essential to maintain operations, consider premium pay.

6. Stormwater Pond Installation -- $300,000 -- Allocate funds to purchase future stormwater pond locations per permit and agreements with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

7. Traffic Light Cabinets -- $34,000 -- The traffic light cabinets are approaching end of life at Main and Madison and Main and Watertown streets.

8. Dodge Park -- $35,000 -- Replace tennis courts and add outdoor play equipment/elements.

9. Shaler ADA Improvement -- $125,000 -- Americans with Disabilities Act landscape around war memorial wall and driveway.

10. Ball Diamond -- $500,000 -- Turf replacement.

11. Aquatic Center -- $30,000 -- Climbing wall.

12. Wilcox Park ADA accessible playground -- $200,000 -- ADA accessible playground.

13. Zoellner Park -- $50,000 -- Playground equipment replacement.

14. Buwalda Park -- $50,000 -- Playground equipment replacement.

15. Downtown Green Space -- $750,000 -- Develop a gathering space in the downtown to support community building as well as downtown revitalization efforts.

16. Shaler Drive -- $1.6 million -- Install Shaler Drive to improve and expand access to commercial and residential lots within the community and support growth of jobs and Tax Increment Districts.

17. City Hall Boiler -- $1.1 million -- Install/upgrade HVAC systems at City Hall to ensure longevity of building.

18. Ladder Truck -- $2 million -- Replace 30-year-old ladder truck.

19. Childcare -- $250,000 -- Support renovations and expansion of daycare facilities in the community.

20. Childcare Planning -- $25,000 -- Work with Dodge County communities on a “Dream Up” grant to plan sustainable childcare solutions in the community.

21. Communication -- $30,000 -- Replace the digital signage in front of the Public Safety Building.

22. Communication - Meeting Solutions -- $25,000 -- Increase overall virtual meeting capabilities by upgrading technology to enhance presentation; consider digital recording/streaming capabilities.

23. Generator -- $130,000 -- Add a generator to City Hall to support emergency response capabilities and sustain basic services during emergency events.

24. Emergency Medical Responder Program -- $250,000 -- Cover the costs associated with EMR start-up and operation to ensure appropriate levels of emergency response.

25. Small Business Grants -- $500,000 -- Small business grants to offset revenue losses through pandemic to encourage retention of business community wide.

26. Electric Vehicle Charging Station -- $50,000 -- Add EV charging station in downtown.

27. City Hall Remodel -- $920,000 -- Address ADA improvements and renovation needs at City Hall.

28. Affordable Housing -- $750,000 -- Develop an affordable housing solution utilizing affordable housing funds.

“You can say we’ll spend it on a fire truck and we’ll be done,” said Alderman Dan Siebers.

The remark was greeted by laughs from many, but not all, of those present.

Schlieve urged alderpersons to check with their constituents, to prioritize items on the list, or to add other suggestions. Possibilities will be considered at future meetings.