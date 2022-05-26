Waupun to honor Veterans of the Year on Memorial Day

WAUPUN — Two area veterans will be recognized and honored at a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.

The Waupun American Legion Post 210 and Waupun Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6709 are honoring Army veterans Lynn Holz (VFW) and Gordon “Arky” Navis (American Legion) as their Veterans of the Year. The ceremony begins at about 9:30 a.m.

“These are the guys who are always there supporting our activities and fundraisers no matter what,” said VFW Commander Frank Mesa. “Their dedication sets them apart as valuable members of our local posts and benefactors of the community. Both have been involved for many years and set an example for all of us to follow.”

Holz served in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967 with the 1st Cavalry. Since he narrowly escaped death from spinal meningitis during basic training, he was put on restricted duty after being sent abroad. In that capacity, he led many of the maintenance and cleanup details required for camp life, eventually becoming a sergeant.

After returning home he was active with the Oakfield VFW Post for 50 years and then joined the Waupun VFW Post. His involvement has been steady, although at 77 he is now slowing down a bit.

“Whatever they had planned I was usually involved,” Holz said. "Whether it was brat fries or the honor guard, I was ready and willing to help out."

In civilian life, he most recently worked as a machinist at Federal Mogul from 1993 to 2008.

Concerning his being named VFW Veteran of the Year, Holz said, “It's a great honor to be selected by your fellow veterans to receive this award. I’m very proud to receive this honor and proud to be a veteran.”

Navis served in the National Guard for a couple years and volunteered for active duty. He served in Germany from 1956 to 1958 as a medical clerk in the 2nd Armored Division.

“At that time they called it ‘Hell on Wheels,’” Navis recalled about the division's nickname. “They dropped that when it came back to the United States.”

In civilian life, he worked as a welder at John Deere for 30 years, retiring in 1997. That was followed by 18 years in the painting business. He has also been a stalwart member of the Legion Post, lending a hand whenever needed and happy to serve his country and his community.

“I’m proud to be picked for this honor,” he said. "It means a lot coming from a group of fellow veterans who are involved in many of the same things that I am."

Navis is happy to have been part of many, many brat fries and other activities. At age 84, he is happy to say that he is still healthy, although his legs are not as strong as they used to be, he said.

The pair will be honored with a presentation on Memorial Day at Shaler Memorial Park. A parade will line up at 8:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 118 W. Main St. The parade starts at 9 a.m., progresses east on Main Street, then heads north on North Madison Street to Shaler Park.

All are invited to attend.

